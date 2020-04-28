Aaron Turner
Senior Engineer, Fastly
Aaron Turner is a senior engineer at Fastly. They were previously doing rad stuff at Google and various startups and agencies. In their spare time, they are hacking on various WebAssembly projects on the web, cooking up some dope beats, and shredding local skateparks.
-
Porting JavaScript (or TypeScript) to AssemblyScript
Aaron Turner
In this post, we’ll show you how AssemblyScript and JavaScript are closely related with a deep dive into the process of porting common JavaScript applications to AssemblyScript and the considerations that come along with it.WebAssemblyCompute
-
Meet AssemblyScript: your next computing language
Aaron Turner
AssemblyScript is a variant of TypeScript that produces WebAssembly binaries, the binary format that powers Fastly’s Compute@Edge. It’s a new technology supported by all major browsers, and relative to JavaScript, it offers predictable performance, making WebAssembly well suited for computationally intensive tasks. Let’s dig in on why AssemblyScript is your next computing language.Product+ 2 more
-
Evaluating new languages for Compute
Aaron Turner
Learn about our process and approach for evaluating which new languages our serverless compute environment — Compute — will support next.WebAssemblyCompute