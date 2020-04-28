Aaron Turner is a senior engineer at Fastly. They were previously doing rad stuff at Google and various startups and agencies. In their spare time, they are hacking on various WebAssembly projects on the web, cooking up some dope beats, and shredding local skateparks.

Porting JavaScript (or TypeScript) to AssemblyScript Aaron Turner In this post, we’ll show you how AssemblyScript and JavaScript are closely related with a deep dive into the process of porting common JavaScript applications to AssemblyScript and the considerations that come along with it. December 21, 2020 WebAssembly Compute

Meet AssemblyScript: your next computing language Aaron Turner AssemblyScript is a variant of TypeScript that produces WebAssembly binaries, the binary format that powers Fastly’s Compute@Edge. It’s a new technology supported by all major browsers, and relative to JavaScript, it offers predictable performance, making WebAssembly well suited for computationally intensive tasks. Let’s dig in on why AssemblyScript is your next computing language. October 29, 2020 Product + 2 more