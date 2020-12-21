Porting JavaScript (or TypeScript) to AssemblyScript

Note: AssemblyScript SDK (@fastly/as-compute) for Fastly Compute has been deprecated in favor of the more up-to-date and feature-rich JavaScript SDK (@fastly/js-compute).

We recently announced that our serverless compute environment, Compute , would support AssemblyScript , and followed that up with an article (by yours truly) on how AssemblyScript could be a great entry point for JavaScript and TypeScript developers onto Compute and WebAssembly. Today, rather than talking about how AssemblyScript and JavaScript are closely related, I’d like to show you. As a senior software engineer on Compute, as well as a member of the AssemblyScript core team, I wanted to dive into the process of porting common JavaScript applications to AssemblyScript and the considerations that come along with it.

First, let’s figure out what we want to port. Recently, I built a quick Compute AssemblyScript markdown demo based off of the experimental <u>as-bind</u> Markdown Parser demo . I noticed a round trip of my demo took about ~25ms at my home office. I wanted to know how much of that time was spent actually running my application code relative to uploading the markdown and downloading the HTML. I also wanted to know how much time was spent actually parsing the markdown into HTML, relative to other parts of the application. If we were to build something like this as a Node.js application, we could write the following code:

const prettyMilliseconds = require ( "pretty-ms" ) ; function getPrettyExecutionTime ( ) { const start = Date . now ( ) ; let iterations = 100000 + Math . floor ( Math . random ( ) * 10000000 ) ; for ( let i = 0 ; i < iterations ; i ++ ) { iterations -= 1 ; } const end = Date . now ( ) ; let responseString = "" ; responseString += "Pretty Unix timestamp: " + prettyMilliseconds ( start , { verbose : true } ) + "

" ; responseString += "Busy work execution time: " + prettyMilliseconds ( end - start , { verbose : true , formatSubMilliseconds : true , } ) ; return responseString ; } console . log ( getPrettyExecutionTime ( ) ) ;

Looking at the Node.js code, we can see that it uses the JavaScript Date global to get a Unix Timestamp-like value (number of milliseconds elapsed since January 1, 1970 00:00:00 UTC) to mark the start and the end of the execution of our Node.js application. We then log these timestamps in a human-readable format using the dependency <u>pretty-ms</u> found on npm . We also log the difference between these two timestamps, which would then give us the total execution time.

Next, let’s say we wanted to port this functionality from our Node.js application to our AssemblyScript application. The process will normally look something like this:

Determine if the JavaScript Globals (such as objects on window or global ) in the source code can be replaced by the AssemblyScript standard library, WASI hostcalls, or third-party AssemblyScript libraries (usually found on npm). Determine if the imported JavaScript dependencies (and the dependencies’ dependencies) have equivalent AssemblyScript dependencies. If not, port the dependencies, see Step 1. Add AssemblyScript types to the JavaScript code ( or replace the TypeScript types with AssemblyScript compatible types ). Adjust and move around JavaScript code that could cause issues with AssemblyScript syntax or libraries that are still in development. For example as of end of 2020, in my opinion, the (last) two major pieces of development work for AssemblyScript compiler are Closures and Regex. Adjust the code that interacts with JavaScript Globals or dependencies to work with the new replacement APIs.

Let’s apply this process to our Node.js application. Following Step 1, we will notice our Node.js application uses <u>Math</u> and <u>Date</u> . In particular, we need to replace the functionality of Math.floor() , Math.random() , and Date.now() . Looking at the AssemblyScript standard library, we can see AssemblyScript offers its own global <u>Math.floor</u> , so we don’t have to change anything here. AssemblyScript also offers its own global <u>Math.random()</u> ; however, it states in the usage notes that we must also add import “wasi” , as it uses the WASI bindings that Compute supports to generate random numbers. So this will only take one line of code to port. Lastly, we need to port Date.now() , which does cause a little bit of trouble. AssemblyScript does offer a global Date object ; however, it works by importing the Date object from a JavaScript host. Compute does not import the JavaScript Date object into WebAssembly modules. We will want to look for WASI or third-party libraries to replace this.

To do this, we can do a search for something like “assemblyscript wasi date” on Google, and we would come across <u>as-wasi</u> . as-wasi is “A high-level AssemblyScript layer for the WebAssembly System Interface (WASI).” In other words, it offers a nice high-level API of common System level functionality for AssemblyScript applications using the AssemblyScript WASI bindings. Looking at their reference documentation, we will find they offer their own <u>Date.now()</u> , which is a great replacement for our JavaScript Date.now() . With this, we have determined that we can bring over our application source code to Compute. However, we need to do this same process for our dependencies. Our Node.js application has a single dependency, which is the very popular, MIT-licensed, npm package pretty-ms , with over 1 million weekly downloads . Looking at the source code for pretty-ms , we notice it has one dependency parse-ms , and uses the globals Math and Number . If we follow Step 1 again, we can see the AssemblyScript standard library Math and Number drop right in place to the current source code.

Before we go onto parse-ms , I would also like to point out some syntax things we will have to change. First, you will notice that the source code uses closures, indicated by the nested functions. AssemblyScript supports passing and nesting pure functions, but to avoid headaches, let’s plan to pull these out into their own functions. Another thing to note is that this code uses CommonJS syntax to require() and export modules. AssemblyScript follows the standard ES Module import/export syntax , similar to Typescript, so this is one other small syntax thing that will need to be changed. Next, let’s look at our last dependency, parse-ms .

Taking a quick look at the <u>parse-ms</u> source code , we can see that this dependency is very minimal. Again, all globals can be satisfied by the AssemblyScript standard library. There is a snippet on type checking to ensure the passed value to the export function is a number, but we can ignore that since the AssemblyScript compiler will handle that for us!

So we have determined that the JavaScript globals, and our dependencies can be ported. Thus, our Node.js application can be ported over. Hooray — let’s start writing some code! I’ll generate a new AssemblyScript Compute application, using the Fastly CLI and running fastly compute init . At the time of writing this, this will generate our AssemblyScript starter kit , with <u>@fastly/as-compute</u> 0.1.3 . Then, I’ll then start porting over the code into my AssemblyScript application. These code snippets below are heavily commented to explain what we’re doing relative to the JavaScript (and relative TypeScript types), so let’s take a look at the resulting code. First, I’ll start with our deepest dependency, parse-ms ( JavaScript source code ), and create a assembly/parse-ms.ts :

function roundTowardsZero ( valueToRound : f64 ) : f64 { if ( valueToRound > 0 ) { return Math . floor ( valueToRound ) ; } else { return Math . ceil ( valueToRound ) ; } } export class ParsedMilliseconds { days : f64 ; hours : f64 ; minutes : f64 ; seconds : f64 ; milliseconds : f64 ; microseconds : f64 ; nanoseconds : f64 ; } export function parseMilliseconds ( milliseconds : f64 ) : ParsedMilliseconds { return { days : roundTowardsZero ( milliseconds / 86400000 ) , hours : roundTowardsZero ( milliseconds / 3600000 ) % 24 , minutes : roundTowardsZero ( milliseconds / 60000 ) % 60 , seconds : roundTowardsZero ( milliseconds / 1000 ) % 60 , milliseconds : roundTowardsZero ( milliseconds ) % 1000 , microseconds : roundTowardsZero ( milliseconds * 1000 ) % 1000 , nanoseconds : roundTowardsZero ( milliseconds * 1e6 ) % 1000 , } ; }

Now that we have parse-ms , we can port pretty-ms ( JavaScript source code ). pretty-ms has some options for controlling the number of decimal places . To do this, it depends on the JavaScript Number.prototype.toFixed . However AssemblyScript has a current issue for their stdlib . We could write an implementation for this example, but to keep things short, we will not include this functionality. So let’s create a assembly/pretty-ms.ts :

import { parseMilliseconds } from "./parse-ms" ; const SECOND_ROUNDING_EPSILON : f32 = 0.0000001 ; export class PrettyMillisecondsOptions { compact : boolean = false ; unitCount : i32 = 0 ; verbose : boolean = false ; separateMilliseconds : boolean = false ; formatSubMilliseconds : boolean = false ; colonNotation : boolean = false ; } function pluralize ( word : string , count : f64 ) : string { if ( count == 1 ) { return word ; } return word + "s" ; } function add ( options : PrettyMillisecondsOptions , result : Array < string > , value : f64 , long : string , short : string , valueString : string = "" ) : Array < string > { if ( ( result . length === 0 || ! options . colonNotation ) && value === 0 && ! ( options . colonNotation && short === "m" ) ) { return result ; } if ( valueString == "" ) { valueString = value . toString ( ) ; } let prefix : string = "" ; let suffix : string = "" ; if ( options . colonNotation ) { prefix = result . length > 0 ? ":" : "" ; suffix = "" ; const wholeDigits = valueString . includes ( "." ) ? valueString . split ( "." ) [ 0 ] . length : valueString . length ; const minLength = result . length > 0 ? 2 : 1 ; valueString = "0" . repeat ( < i32 > Math . max ( 0 , minLength - wholeDigits ) ) + valueString ; } else { prefix = "" ; valueString = I32 . parseInt ( valueString ) . toString ( ) ; suffix = options . verbose ? " " + pluralize ( long , value ) : short ; } result . push ( prefix + valueString + suffix ) ; return result ; } export function prettyMilliseconds ( milliseconds : f64 , options : PrettyMillisecondsOptions ) : string { if ( ! Number . isFinite ( milliseconds ) ) { throw new Error ( "Expected a finite number" ) ; } if ( options . colonNotation ) { options . compact = false ; options . formatSubMilliseconds = false ; options . separateMilliseconds = false ; options . verbose = false ; } let result = new Array < string > ( ) ; const parsed = parseMilliseconds ( milliseconds ) ; result = add ( options , result , Math . floor ( parsed . days / 365 ) , "year" , "y" ) ; result = add ( options , result , parsed . days % 365 , "day" , "d" ) ; result = add ( options , result , parsed . hours , "hour" , "h" ) ; result = add ( options , result , parsed . minutes , "minute" , "m" ) ; if ( options . separateMilliseconds || options . formatSubMilliseconds || ( ! options . colonNotation && milliseconds < 1000 ) ) { result = add ( options , result , parsed . seconds , "second" , "s" ) ; if ( options . formatSubMilliseconds ) { result = add ( options , result , parsed . milliseconds , "millisecond" , "ms" ) ; result = add ( options , result , parsed . microseconds , "microsecond" , "µs" ) ; result = add ( options , result , parsed . nanoseconds , "nanosecond" , "ns" ) ; } else { const millisecondsAndBelow = parsed . milliseconds + parsed . microseconds / 1000 + parsed . nanoseconds / 1e6 ; const roundedMilliseconds = millisecondsAndBelow >= 1 ? Math . round ( millisecondsAndBelow ) : Math . ceil ( millisecondsAndBelow ) ; const millisecondsString : string = roundedMilliseconds . toString ( ) ; result = add ( options , result , parseFloat ( millisecondsString ) , "millisecond" , "ms" , millisecondsString ) ; } } else { const seconds = ( milliseconds / 1000 ) % 60 ; const secondsString = seconds . toString ( ) ; result = add ( options , result , parseFloat ( secondsString ) , "second" , "s" , secondsString ) ; } if ( result . length === 0 ) { return "0" + ( options . verbose ? " milliseconds" : "ms" ) ; } if ( options . compact ) { return result [ 0 ] ; } if ( options . unitCount > 0 ) { const separator = options . colonNotation ? "" : " " ; return result . slice ( 0 , < i32 > Math . max ( options . unitCount , 1 ) ) . join ( separator ) ; } return options . colonNotation ? result . join ( "" ) : result . join ( " " ) ; }

Awesome! Next, let’s port the main Node.js applications logic to an assembly/pretty-execution-time.ts . Remember, we decided to use the Date object from as-wasi . So we would want to install as-wasi into our project by running in our terminal: npm install --save as-wasi . And then create a assembly/pretty-execution-time.ts :

import "wasi" ; import { Date } from "as-wasi" ; import { prettyMilliseconds } from "./pretty-ms" ; export function getPrettyExecutionTime ( ) : string { const start = Date . now ( ) ; let iterations = 100000 + Math . floor ( Math . random ( ) * 10000000 ) ; for ( let i = 0 ; i < iterations ; i ++ ) { iterations -= 1 ; } const end = Date . now ( ) ; let responseString = "" ; responseString += "Pretty Unix timestamp: " + prettyMilliseconds ( start , { verbose : true } ) + "

" ; responseString += "Busy work execution time: " + prettyMilliseconds ( end - start , { verbose : true , formatSubMilliseconds : true , } ) ; return responseString ; }

Lastly, let’s call our exported getPrettyExecutionTime function in our Compute entrypoint AssemblyScript file. Let’s modify assembly/index.ts :

import { Request , Response , Fastly } from "@fastly/as-compute" ; import { getPrettyExecutionTime } from "./pretty-execution-time" ; function main ( req : Request ) : Response { req . headers ( ) . set ( "Host" , "example.com" ) ; const VALID_METHODS = [ "HEAD" , "GET" , "POST" ] ; if ( ! VALID_METHODS . includes ( req . method ( ) ) ) { return new Response ( String . UTF8 . encode ( "This method is not allowed" ) , { status : 405 , } ) ; } let method = req . method ( ) ; let urlParts = req . url ( ) . split ( "//" ) . pop ( ) . split ( "/" ) ; let host = urlParts . shift ( ) ; let path = "/" + urlParts . join ( "/" ) ; if ( method == "GET" && path == "/" ) { return new Response ( String . UTF8 . encode ( getPrettyExecutionTime ( ) ) , { status : 200 , } ) ; } return new Response ( String . UTF8 . encode ( "The page you requested could not be found" ) , { status : 404 , } ) ; } let req = Fastly . getClientRequest ( ) ; let resp = main ( req ) ; Fastly . respondWith ( resp ) ;

Yay, our application is finished! We can now build and deploy it. Check out the final example here .

Before we wrap things up, I’d like to give a few closing notes:

A TypeScript equivalent parse-ms and pretty-ms would have been even easier to port. This is because there is some overlap with AssemblyScript and TypeScript types. AssemblyScript types tend to be just a little more specific, so figuring that out and changing those types is much easier than adding them from scratch. The AssemblyScript compiler tries its best to assume types when variables are declared. However, the assumption can sometimes be different than what you would assume at a first glance. If you notice any weird behavior after a port, a possible fix could be to explicitly add types you had left for the compiler to assume. pretty-ms and parse-ms are much easier to port than large JavaScript frameworks like Express or Apollo . We chose these packages as they were very popular as well, but could be ported in a brief tutorial format. Larger packages tend to use more parts of the global APIs. For example, a very common Node.js API is their filesystem module <u>fs</u> . fs does have WASI equivalents in as-wasi , which is <u>as-wasi</u> ’s <u>FileSystem</u> . But not all global JavaScript APIs in Node.js and/or the browser are compatible since AssemblyScript, WASI, and WebAssembly are all relatively new technologies. If you port a library that could be used in multiple AssemblyScript projects, and the license would allow you to do so, upload it to npm for the AssemblyScript community! Publishing an AssemblyScript package follows a similar process to uploading a normal JavaScript package . The only difference is that instead of using the “main” key in your package.json , AssemblyScript looks for an “ascMain” in your libraries package.json that should point to the AssemblyScript entry file of your library. For example, if your library’s entryfile is assembly/index.ts , you could add in your package.json: ”ascMain”: “assembly/index.ts” .