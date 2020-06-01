Adriel Lares
Chief Financial Officer, Fastly
Adriel Lares has served as Fastly's Chief Financial Officer since May 2016. Previously, Mr. Lares served as CFO at mobile security firm Lookout, Inc., and as CFO for 3PAR Inc., a data and information storage software company which later became a division of Hewlett Packard’s Storage Unit. Mr. Lares is also a co-founder of Memento Mori, a Napa-based winery. Mr. Lares earned his B.A. in Economics from Stanford University.
-
Black Lives Matter: We are taking a stand.
Joshua Bixby, Maurice Wilkins, + 2 more
We have a responsibility to use our platform and our privilege to say that Black Lives Matter — and commit to the work that statement entails.Culture