Adriel Lares has served as Fastly's Chief Financial Officer since May 2016. Previously, Mr. Lares served as CFO at mobile security firm Lookout, Inc., and as CFO for 3PAR Inc., a data and information storage software company which later became a division of Hewlett Packard’s Storage Unit. Mr. Lares is also a co-founder of Memento Mori, a Napa-based winery. Mr. Lares earned his B.A. in Economics from Stanford University.