Black Lives Matter: We are taking a stand.

Silence speaks volumes and equates to complicity. We have a responsibility to stand up for our Black employees, customers, partners, and developers who are in pain. We have a responsibility to live up to our values of being good people, which means educating ourselves even when difficult and uncomfortable, and turning that knowledge into action to fight injustice. We are honoring our responsibility by taking a stance: Black Lives Matter. Fastly stands in solidarity with the Black community, and against systemic racism and inequality. 

The Black community has long suffered at the hands of discrimination, white supremacy, and gender violence, and the killing of George Floyd is another painful example of how injustice has played out for decades. We have a responsibility to use our platform and our privilege to support the Black community — and to commit to the ongoing work that entails. 

The tech community as a whole can and must do better. For Fastly, part of that work means acknowledging that we are early on in our journey of diversity and inclusion, but now is the time to step up. We’ll be making donations of $50,000 each to the Black Visions Collective and Louisville Community Bail Fund, two important organizations fighting on the frontlines for a more just and equitable society. We’re also initiating participatory philanthropy — a framework that allows for historically marginalized groups to inform our corporate giving — by asking our Black employees to choose an organization for additional donations. 

We know this is only a start and we have more to do. We’ll be sharing our progress and implementing new initiatives along the way to hold ourselves accountable: things like providing more training to staff, creating space for difficult conversations as well as celebrations of lived experiences, and opening up touchpoints for Black employees and our communities of color to give honest feedback — putting them at the center of how we design our solutions, without placing the burden of labor on them. 

We choose to do better. We choose to be anti-racist. We choose to use our privilege and platform to speak up. We choose to stand in solidarity with the Black community.  

Fastly’s Inclusion and Diversity Council

Maurice Wilkins
Global Diversity and Inclusion
Erica Perkins
VP, People
Adriel Lares
Chief Financial Officer
Published

2 min read

Want to continue the conversation?
Schedule time with an expert
Share this post
Joshua Bixby
CEO

Joshua has been helping Fastly grow for seven years, including as CEO since February 2020. With Joshua as part of the leadership team, Fastly went public in 2019 and continues to expand its modern approach to online development globally.


Joshua’s experience growing companies online dates back to the early 2000s, when he grew three startups to a successful exit. Later, as a founder and adviser at Stanley Park Ventures, Joshua cultivated the passion for digital transformation that he brings to his role at Fastly — by using technology to address the modern challenges facing traditionally offline companies in areas like finance, alcohol rehabilitation, and diabetes prevention.


When he’s not helping make the web a better place, Joshua enjoys spending time with his wife, coaching his three sons in sports, and being an active part of his community.

Maurice Wilkins
Global Diversity and Inclusion

Maurice Wilkins leads Global Diversity and Inclusion at Fastly, where he is building the company’s first comprehensive model for inclusion and employee engagement. Prior to joining Fastly, Maurice was the Manager of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI). Maurice began his career in the education and non-profit space primarily focused on youth and juvenile justice programs, and he currently serves on the Board of LearnServe International, an innovative non-profit helping shape the next generation of social impact leaders and entrepreneurs. Maurice believes it is his personal responsibility to build a table large enough for everyone to have a seat and voice.

Erica Perkins
VP, People

Erica Perkins is the Vice President of People at Fastly, where she helps scale company culture and trust across Fastly’s locations around the globe.

Adriel Lares
Chief Financial Officer

Adriel Lares has served as Fastly's Chief Financial Officer since May 2016. Previously, Mr. Lares served as CFO at mobile security firm Lookout, Inc., and as CFO for 3PAR Inc., a data and information storage software company which later became a division of Hewlett Packard’s Storage Unit. Mr. Lares is also a co-founder of Memento Mori, a Napa-based winery. Mr. Lares earned his B.A. in Economics from Stanford University.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024