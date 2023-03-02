Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Akil Muralidaharan

VP, Product, Fastly

  • Introducing effortless bot management for a better, safer web

    Liz Hurder, Akil Muralidaharan

    See how Fastly's Bot Management targets malicious bots to protect your apps and website for a better user experience. Learn more about our bot management capabilities.

    Security
    + 2 more

  • Healthcare Under DDoS Attack: Solutions | Fastly

    Akil Muralidaharan

    Here’s everything you need to know to secure your organization against DDoS attacks like those hitting the US healthcare system by the KillNet hacking group.

    Security
    Industry insights
Fastly
© Fastly 2025