Brian Haberman
Distinguished Engineer
Brian is a Distinguished Engineer focused on fleet resiliency, post-incident response, and building cohesive teams. He is a long-time contributor to Internet standards as both a technical contributor and a leader. Brian also contributes his time to the Internet Society Board or Trustees and the NetDev Foundation Governing Board. Prior to Fastly, he worked at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in a variety of technical leadership roles.
