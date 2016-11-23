We’ve recently had the opportunity to turn customer feedback into new features for the Fastly control panel. Hear from our lead product designers on the latest changes, including an all services homepage, easier way to customize your VCL, and more.

Jessica Allen, Brian Santiago

In July, we introduced the redesigned Fastly control panel, which our customers rely on to manage and control their Fastly services. As UX designers, we help make using the control panel the best experience possible by fostering a culture of user empathy and design collaboration throughout our entire organization. In this post, we’ll discuss design at Fastly, illustrating with examples from the redesign of our new control panel.