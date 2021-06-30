As a Senior Security Strategist at Fastly, Brooks focuses on helping customers deliver performant and secure experiences to their end users. He specializes in fraud and abuse use cases, such as account takeover, gift card stuffing, and inventory denial of service.

Testing Next-Gen WAF Rate Limiting Rule with GitHub Actions Brooks Cunningham Learn how to test a Next-Gen WAF rate limiting rule using Fastly and GitHub Actions. Prevent DDoS attacks and enforce Terms of Service with this post. March 19, 2025

Surface and protect authentication endpoints with Login Discovery Brooks Cunningham As organizations scale, there is a potential for threats to creep in via an increase in application management and beyond. Learn how Fastly can help you avoid these challenges. September 12, 2023 Security Compute

Advanced Rate Limiting on Fastly’s Edge Brooks Cunningham Use Advanced Rate Limiting with edge deployments of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF for easier, stronger protection against fraud and abuse. May 01, 2023 Security Compute

How to Deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in less than 10 minutes Brooks Cunningham Two of the main problems people encounter when trying to secure their web and API endpoints is that their security solution is complicated or difficult to maintain, and that the deployment is slow and painful. April 28, 2023 Security Compute

Designing Next-Gen WAF Sites for your Organization Brooks Cunningham, Travis Sanders Flexible options for deploying Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF are critical for getting your security running effectively, quickly, and with the right structure for your organization. February 27, 2023 Security + 2 more

Grinch bots penalized w/ enriched security data & our edge cloud platform | Fastly Brooks Cunningham In this post, we’ll show how you can use information from an origin response to add an abuse IP address to our penalty box. We've been touting the promise of security at the edge, and this is just one example of what it can do. December 07, 2021 Security + 2 more