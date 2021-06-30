Brooks Cunningham
Senior Security Strategist, Fastly
As a Senior Security Strategist at Fastly, Brooks focuses on helping customers deliver performant and secure experiences to their end users. He specializes in fraud and abuse use cases, such as account takeover, gift card stuffing, and inventory denial of service.
Testing Next-Gen WAF Rate Limiting Rule with GitHub Actions
Brooks Cunningham
Learn how to test a Next-Gen WAF rate limiting rule using Fastly and GitHub Actions. Prevent DDoS attacks and enforce Terms of Service with this post.
Surface and protect authentication endpoints with Login Discovery
Brooks Cunningham
As organizations scale, there is a potential for threats to creep in via an increase in application management and beyond. Learn how Fastly can help you avoid these challenges.SecurityCompute
Advanced Rate Limiting on Fastly’s Edge
Brooks Cunningham
Use Advanced Rate Limiting with edge deployments of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF for easier, stronger protection against fraud and abuse.SecurityCompute
How to Deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in less than 10 minutes
Brooks Cunningham
Two of the main problems people encounter when trying to secure their web and API endpoints is that their security solution is complicated or difficult to maintain, and that the deployment is slow and painful.SecurityCompute
Designing Next-Gen WAF Sites for your Organization
Brooks Cunningham, Travis Sanders
Flexible options for deploying Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF are critical for getting your security running effectively, quickly, and with the right structure for your organization.Security+ 2 more
Grinch bots penalized w/ enriched security data & our edge cloud platform | Fastly
Brooks Cunningham
In this post, we’ll show how you can use information from an origin response to add an abuse IP address to our penalty box. We've been touting the promise of security at the edge, and this is just one example of what it can do.Security+ 2 more
Request enrichment helps identify user data | Fastly
Brooks Cunningham
Requests passing through Fastly can be transformed in many ways. In this example, we’ll show you how to use enriched requests and our next-gen WAF to help you make more informed security decisions.ProductSecurity