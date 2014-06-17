Cassandra Dixon
Sr. Manager of Solutions Engineering, Edge Delivery
Cassandra Dixon is a Senior Manager of Solutions Engineering. Her team of architects supports customer implementation and training of edge computing solutions with Fastly. As for living on the edge, she shares interests with colleagues such as soccer, food & wine, travel, and the joys/pains of parenting.
-
A unified platform is the future of secure DevOps
Cassandra Dixon
Fastly and Signal Sciences have joined forces to build the next generation of web app and API security at the edge. Explore what makes our approach different, and how it will empower developers to build more securely than ever before.SecurityEvents
-
A Cache Recipe for Success
Cassandra Dixon
With Fastly, you have the freedom and flexibility to completely customize your caching settings. From respecting Cache-Control headers sent from your origin servers to allowing you to granularly set rules for any object or set of objects that flow through the CDN, we give you full control.