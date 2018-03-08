Christian Peron

To help our customers secure their sites and applications — while continuing to give their users reliable online experiences — we’ve built a performant, highly configurable, and comprehensive Web Application Firewall (WAF). In order to provide a comprehensive solution for securing your infrastructure, it’s critical to continuously test that solution. In this post, we’ll share how we ensure a quality WAF implementation for our customers, continuously testing it using our framework for testing WAFs (FTW), and go deeper into the findings and contributions we’ve made to the OWASP CRS community with FTW.