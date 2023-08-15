Christina Garvey
Early Career Recruiting and Programs Leader, Fastly
As Fastly's Early Career Leader, Christina is dedicated to fostering genuine, impactful experiences and building strategic partnerships that focus on the growth and success of emerging talent. When not moving fast with Fastly, you can find Christina making memories with her family, cooking, traveling, or eating tacos on a beautiful beach somewhere.
-
Fastly Summer Interns: Making an Impact
Christina Garvey
Fastly offers structured summer internships for aspiring professionals, join our program and contribute meaningfully while gaining valuable experience.Culture
-
Fastly Interns Making an Impact: Summer 2023
Christina Garvey
At Fastly, we believe that a good internship program should make an impact, be educational and immersive. Meet our Summer 2023 interns!CultureWebAssembly