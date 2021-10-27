Christine Cole
Senior Product Manager, Fastly
Christine Cole is a senior product manager at Fastly, where she is responsible for Compute@Edge. Prior to Fastly, Christine led various data platform product initiatives solving interesting Big Data processing challenges for CDNs and Signal Sciences. When not working, she can be found jogging by the beach while listening to audiobooks, cooking up interesting recipes, and keeping her kids entertained with various crafts.
Meet the next iteration of JavaScript on Compute
Today we’re happy to announce that we’ve made several improvements to Compute that substantially boost the performance of the JavaScript runtime, as well as the overall developer experience on the platform.Product+ 3 more
Compute@Edge named leader in edge dev report | Fastly
Known for having an execution speed 100 times faster than other solutions and unmatched isolation technology security, Compute was named a Leader in the Forrester New Wave: Edge Development Platforms report.ProductCompute