Independent research firm names Compute a leader in new edge development platforms report

We’re proud to announce that Fastly is one of only two companies named a “Leader” in The Forrester New Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2021.

The report recognizes Compute with differentiated or on par scores across all 10 criteria evaluated, including vision, roadmap, developer experience, platform execution model, and Day 2+ experience. In fact, our solution was the only one to receive a “differentiated” score in the security criterion among the nine companies evaluated.

Taking notice of edge development platforms

The fact that Forrester, a leading independent research firm, is taking note of edge development platforms speaks a lot for the future of edge computing. The accelerated shift to remote work and ecommerce has — at least in part — increased interest in edge computing. Builders are able to build closer to end users and reduce latency for customers, remote employees, and devices by providing managed services on public cloud infrastructure.

Advantages of building at the edge can include reducing infrastructure cost, scaling instantly, and enhancing the most latency-sensitive use cases. Of particular interest is the ability to scale geographically without investing in hardware or infrastructure.

Why Compute?

Compute empowers developers to build applications and execute custom logic in languages they already know and love, and run that logic directly on our globally distributed edge cloud platform using our other features — like real-time logging and stats, enhanced CLI functionality, Terraform API support, and more — to provide the most developer-centric serverless option on the market.

Leveraging our unique isolation technology , which spins up and destroys a sandbox for each request flowing through its platform in microseconds, Compute also eliminates an entire class of security vulnerabilities and side-channel attacks while simultaneously and holistically minimizing attack surface area.

Specifically, the Forrester New Wave report notes that “Fastly’s edge compute starts within the time it takes to complete a TLS handshake. The result: no more pre-warming for maximum serverless performance. Fastly’s custom-built runtime isolates requests on a per-instance basis and supports Rust and Javascript SDKs.”

Give it a try

We believe this analysis solidifies Compute’s position as a major player in the emerging edge computing space. Download the report to get the full picture.

And if you're not yet using Compute, we're offering a limited-time opportunity to try it out for yourself with a free three-month test and configuration period and up to $100k a month in credit for six months.