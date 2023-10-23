Cody Arnold
Senior Manager, CSOC, Fastly
Cody Arnold is the Senior Manager of the Customer Security Operations Center at Fastly. Having been in the Tech industry for more than a decade, Cody has served in various Analyst, Engineering and leadership positions. He has been in customer-facing roles for most of his career and is hyper-focused on Fastly customers having a world-class experience whether it's during an attack or a simple support request. When Cody is not supporting his Fastly employees and customers, you will find him coaching youth sports, cheering for the Atlanta Braves and working on his farm.
