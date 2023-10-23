Back to blog

Cody Arnold

Senior Manager, CSOC, Fastly

Cody Arnold is the Senior Manager of the Customer Security Operations Center at Fastly. Having been in the Tech industry for more than a decade, Cody has served in various Analyst, Engineering and leadership positions. He has been in customer-facing roles for most of his career and is hyper-focused on Fastly customers having a world-class experience whether it's during an attack or a simple support request. When Cody is not supporting his Fastly employees and customers, you will find him coaching youth sports, cheering for the Atlanta Braves and working on his farm.

