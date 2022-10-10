Corben is Head of Customer Incident Response for Fastly, where he works with engineering and customer facing teams across the world to deliver prompt customer notifications and transparent customer communications post incident by managing our Status Page tooling and owning our Fastly Service Advisories processes. Prior to joining Fastly in 2019, he was a Quality and Compliance Manager at Arrow Electronics, INC., where he worked to create and implement a globally certified Supply Chain Compliance and Quality Management program.