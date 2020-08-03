Dana Wolf is the SVP of Product and Marketing at Fastly. She is responsible for driving the product strategy and execution of Fastly’s edge cloud platform, including its security and compliance offerings. She has 15+ years of experience in the security space, focusing on virtualization and cloud security, advanced security operations, hardware root of trust and governance, risk and compliance (GRC). Previously she was the Head of Product for the cloud security product lines at OpenDNS (acquired by Cisco). Prior to that, she held product and engineering leadership roles at both Rapid7 and RSA