Dana Wolf is the SVP of Product and Marketing at Fastly. She is responsible for driving the product strategy and execution of Fastly’s edge cloud platform, including its security and compliance offerings. She has 15+ years of experience in the security space, focusing on virtualization and cloud security, advanced security operations, hardware root of trust and governance, risk and compliance (GRC). Previously she was the Head of Product for the cloud security product lines at OpenDNS (acquired by Cisco). Prior to that, she held product and engineering leadership roles at both Rapid7 and RSA
Fastly/Signal Sciences: one year update | Fastly
When we acquired Signal Sciences, we put a stake in the ground as a company that cares about the complete delivery path and making it not just resilient and performant, but inherently secure as well. Here’s our update on that mission.Company news+ 3 more
Fastly's Product Vision for 2021
We want to help you build the best user experiences confidently, securely, and quickly in the face of any challenge — and our 2021 product vision is designed with this in mind. Let’s dig in on our areas of focus.Company news+ 2 more
Fastly’s security DNA: a look at our culture of safety, privacy, and trust
Fastly's heritage of security runs deep — far beyond our portfolio of web application and API security products. Our philosophy of developer empowerment, focus on community, and values-driven culture each contribute to our security DNA in an important way. And we'd like to tell you how.Security+ 2 more