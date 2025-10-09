Back to blog

Daniel Axtens

Principal Engineer

Daniel Axtens is a Principal Software Engineer on the Varnish team. He lives in the greatest small city in the world: Canberra, Australia. After working primarily on the Linux kernel, he crossed over to user-space and joined Fastly in 2022. He’s particularly interested in performance and reliability within established codebases, and still hasn’t quite come to terms with the idea that so many people use his code every day!

