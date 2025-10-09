Daniel Axtens
Principal Engineer
Daniel Axtens is a Principal Software Engineer on the Varnish team. He lives in the greatest small city in the world: Canberra, Australia. After working primarily on the Linux kernel, he crossed over to user-space and joined Fastly in 2022. He’s particularly interested in performance and reliability within established codebases, and still hasn’t quite come to terms with the idea that so many people use his code every day!
How to Tame Varnish Memory Usage Safely
Daniel Axtens
How Fastly turned a shelved Varnish idea into 25% fewer memory writes and real system-wide gains.CDN & Delivery+ 4 more