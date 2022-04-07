Daniel Corbett is a Principal Product Technology Manager on Fastly’s Security team, focused on advancing the capabilities of the Next-Gen WAF, Bot Management, and Client-Side Protection. With over 15 years of hands-on security experience, Daniel bridges deep technical expertise with product thinking to help deliver powerful, practical solutions to customers. Before joining Fastly, he worked at a high-traffic managed hosting provider, where he architected secure infrastructure, mitigated threats of all kinds, and led incident response efforts. Daniel is a passionate mentor who enjoys breaking down complex topics and helping others grow. When he’s not working, you’ll find him spending time with his family, tackling home improvement projects, or recreating dishes from his favorite restaurants.

Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows Daniel Corbett, Liam Mayron, + 1 more Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing. May 05, 2025 DevOps + 2 more

End CAPTCHA for Real Users with Fastly Bot Management Daniel Corbett, David King Fastly Bot Management's latest update ends CAPTCHA for your end users, detects more bots, and reduces Account Takeover. Get in touch to see it in action! March 25, 2025 Product Security

Fastly Bot Management Wins at the 2025 DEVIES James Nguyen, Daniel Corbett Fastly Bot Management proudly wins the 2025 DEVIES Award in AppSecOps, showcasing innovation and excellence in developer technology for modern teams. January 15, 2025 Security Company news

Bot Wars: How Bad Bots are Hurting Businesses Daniel Corbett, James Nguyen Discover insights from our survey of 500 IT and security leaders on how malicious bots impact businesses. Learn to safeguard your digital assets effectively. August 27, 2024 Security + 2 more

Advanced Rate Limiting Just Got Better Daniel Corbett With this new update, we’ve simplified the advanced rate limiting feature of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, making it easier for our customers to use. March 16, 2023 Security + 2 more

Announcing Rate Limiting Expansion for Next-Gen WAF Daniel Corbett Today we’re excited to announce an expansion of advanced rate limiting rules, increased blocking durations, and removal of limitations on non-IP client identifiers in the Fastly Next-Gen WAF. November 02, 2022 Security Product

Log4j JNDI Attack Signal Now Available Daniel Corbett We are excited to announce the general availability of our new LOG4J-JNDI attack signal, which allows for detecting and mitigating Log4Shell attacks. October 04, 2022 Security Product