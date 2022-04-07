Back to blog

Daniel Corbett

Principal Product Manager

Daniel Corbett is a Principal Product Technology Manager on Fastly’s Security team, focused on advancing the capabilities of the Next-Gen WAF, Bot Management, and Client-Side Protection. With over 15 years of hands-on security experience, Daniel bridges deep technical expertise with product thinking to help deliver powerful, practical solutions to customers. Before joining Fastly, he worked at a high-traffic managed hosting provider, where he architected secure infrastructure, mitigated threats of all kinds, and led incident response efforts. Daniel is a passionate mentor who enjoys breaking down complex topics and helping others grow. When he’s not working, you’ll find him spending time with his family, tackling home improvement projects, or recreating dishes from his favorite restaurants.

  • Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows

    Daniel Corbett, Liam Mayron, + 1 more

    Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing.

    DevOps
  • End CAPTCHA for Real Users with Fastly Bot Management

    Daniel Corbett, David King

    Fastly Bot Management's latest update ends CAPTCHA for your end users, detects more bots, and reduces Account Takeover. Get in touch to see it in action!

    Product
    Security

  • Fastly Bot Management Wins at the 2025 DEVIES

    James Nguyen, Daniel Corbett

    Fastly Bot Management proudly wins the 2025 DEVIES Award in AppSecOps, showcasing innovation and excellence in developer technology for modern teams.

    Security
    Company news

  • Bot Wars: How Bad Bots are Hurting Businesses

    Daniel Corbett, James Nguyen

    Discover insights from our survey of 500 IT and security leaders on how malicious bots impact businesses. Learn to safeguard your digital assets effectively.

    Security
    An illustration of a hand holding a megaphone with shield and lock icons blaring out

  • Advanced Rate Limiting Just Got Better

    Daniel Corbett

    With this new update, we’ve simplified the advanced rate limiting feature of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, making it easier for our customers to use.

    Security
  • Announcing Rate Limiting Expansion for Next-Gen WAF

    Daniel Corbett

    Today we’re excited to announce an expansion of advanced rate limiting rules, increased blocking durations, and removal of limitations on non-IP client identifiers in the Fastly Next-Gen WAF.

    Security
    Product

  • Log4j JNDI Attack Signal Now Available

    Daniel Corbett

    We are excited to announce the general availability of our new LOG4J-JNDI attack signal, which allows for detecting and mitigating Log4Shell attacks.

    Security
    Product

  • Join Fastly Security Labs: Try New WAF Features | Fastly

    Daniel Corbett

    Today, we’re happy to announce the launch of Fastly Security Labs, a new program that empowers customers to continuously innovate by being the first to test new detection and security features — ultimately shaping the future of security.

    Security
