Daniel Corbett
Principal Product Manager
Daniel Corbett is a Principal Product Technology Manager on Fastly’s Security team, focused on advancing the capabilities of the Next-Gen WAF, Bot Management, and Client-Side Protection. With over 15 years of hands-on security experience, Daniel bridges deep technical expertise with product thinking to help deliver powerful, practical solutions to customers. Before joining Fastly, he worked at a high-traffic managed hosting provider, where he architected secure infrastructure, mitigated threats of all kinds, and led incident response efforts. Daniel is a passionate mentor who enjoys breaking down complex topics and helping others grow. When he’s not working, you’ll find him spending time with his family, tackling home improvement projects, or recreating dishes from his favorite restaurants.
Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows
Daniel Corbett, Liam Mayron, + 1 more
Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing.DevOps+ 2 more
End CAPTCHA for Real Users with Fastly Bot Management
Daniel Corbett, David King
Fastly Bot Management's latest update ends CAPTCHA for your end users, detects more bots, and reduces Account Takeover. Get in touch to see it in action!ProductSecurity
Fastly Bot Management Wins at the 2025 DEVIES
James Nguyen, Daniel Corbett
Fastly Bot Management proudly wins the 2025 DEVIES Award in AppSecOps, showcasing innovation and excellence in developer technology for modern teams.SecurityCompany news
Bot Wars: How Bad Bots are Hurting Businesses
Daniel Corbett, James Nguyen
Discover insights from our survey of 500 IT and security leaders on how malicious bots impact businesses. Learn to safeguard your digital assets effectively.Security+ 2 more
Advanced Rate Limiting Just Got Better
Daniel Corbett
With this new update, we’ve simplified the advanced rate limiting feature of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, making it easier for our customers to use.Security+ 2 more
Announcing Rate Limiting Expansion for Next-Gen WAF
Daniel Corbett
Today we’re excited to announce an expansion of advanced rate limiting rules, increased blocking durations, and removal of limitations on non-IP client identifiers in the Fastly Next-Gen WAF.SecurityProduct
Log4j JNDI Attack Signal Now Available
Daniel Corbett
We are excited to announce the general availability of our new LOG4J-JNDI attack signal, which allows for detecting and mitigating Log4Shell attacks.SecurityProduct
Join Fastly Security Labs: Try New WAF Features | Fastly
Daniel Corbett
Today, we’re happy to announce the launch of Fastly Security Labs, a new program that empowers customers to continuously innovate by being the first to test new detection and security features — ultimately shaping the future of security.Security