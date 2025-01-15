Fastly Bot Management Wins at the 2025 DEVIES

We’re excited to announce that Fastly Bot Management has won a 2025 DEVIES Award in the AppSecOps category. The DEVIES Awards are the definitive annual awards for the software-industry recognizing outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in developer technology across 31 categories.

Fastly Bot Management differentiates itself from the pack by being built from the ground up for modern development teams. It offers a frictionless developer experience by being simple to use, effective on the most modern bot attacks, and highly performant through the power of Fastly’s Edge Cloud Platform.

“Developer tools & technology are leading the way for software developers and engineers to build the global technology ecosystem. Fastly’s win showcases their leading role in the growth and innovation across the software industry,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, producer of DeveloperWeek and the 2025 DEVIES Awards.

We’re extremely proud to be recognized by experts across the industry – and for three consecutive years in a row! In 2024, Fastly OHTTP Relay won a DEVIES award for the best innovation in services: application development. In 2023, Fastly’s Glitch won for best innovation in developer environments and coding tools.

This award wouldn’t be possible without all the incredible Fastlyans who work incredibly hard to innovate and build our products. We are endlessly grateful to our teams who help build the best of the internet.