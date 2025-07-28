Daniel Cummings
VP Media & Entertainment Group, Fastly
Daniel Cummings leads Fastly’s Media & Entertainment sales organization, where he builds strategic partnerships with the world’s top content, gaming, media, and entertainment brands. He drives collaborative solutions that deliver high-performance edge infrastructure across cloud, CDN, and digital experiences.
Navigating the Privacy-Performance Paradox
Ryan Gardner, Daniel Cummings
More than ever, publishers are being forced to reconsider their reliance on opaque third-party systems and take back control of their advertising strategy to thrive in a privacy-first world.