Navigating the Privacy-Performance Paradox

The digital advertising ecosystem is undergoing significant changes due to increasing privacy regulations and browser restrictions. Traditional client-side ad technologies rely heavily on third-party cookies and scripts. As privacy has grown into a mainstream talking point, these approaches have become less viable. Browsers are recognizing those concerns and limiting access to user data. Ad blockers are on the rise. While these changes benefit users, they introduce challenges for publishers trying to monetize content effectively. More than ever, publishers are being forced to reconsider their reliance on opaque third-party systems and take back control of their advertising strategy to thrive in a privacy-first world.

At a time when privacy regulations and browser restrictions are reshaping the digital advertising landscape, publishers need new tools that offer both control and flexibility – that’s where the Trusted Server comes in.

The IAB Tech Lab has developed the Trusted Server , a server-side solution that gives publishers greater control over their advertising operations while respecting user privacy. It captures and packages client-side signals (such as context, consent, and identity) and routes them to third-party ad services in a privacy-safe, server-side way. By moving key advertising functions to the server side, the Trusted Server reduces reliance on client-side scripts and third-party cookies. This aligns with modern privacy standards in a win/win/win for users, publishers, and advertisers.

As the industry moves away from cookies and toward more accountable, transparent ad tech, Trusted Server represents a major step forward – and Fastly is the engine making it possible.

Fastly Compute: The Backbone of Trusted Server

Fastly's platform is integral to the Trusted Server's architecture. By leveraging Fastly's global edge network and Compute services, the Trusted Server can execute code closer to users, reducing latency and improving performance. Fastly's Compute capabilities are built on a foundation of WebAssembly, which is secure by default, has strong isolation, and offers unmatched performance at the edge. This means publishers no longer have to outsource critical logic to black-box third parties – they can define and enforce their own policies at the edge, in real time. This allows for real-time data processing and decision-making without sacrificing security, essential for modern advertising needs.

TL;DR: Trusted Server is only possible because of Fastly’s platform architecture, which enables: Developers to write custom logic in WebAssembly-supported languages (like Rust, Go, or JavaScript) and deploy it directly at the edge. Trusted Server uses this to:

Dynamically collect, package, and enrich contextual and behavioral data

Rewrite third-party ad calls as first-party to preserve browser access

Apply routing logic to determine whether to prioritize direct-sold or programmatic ads

In advertising, latency is revenue. Fastly’s globally distributed edge platform enables millisecond response times, allowing Trusted Server to operate in real-time as an intelligent router without degrading the user experience.

Key Features of the Trusted Server

Trusted Server was designed from the ground up to help publishers reclaim control over their advertising stack without sacrificing speed, flexibility, or privacy. This shift puts valuable data, audience understanding, and monetization levers back in the publisher’s hands, where they belong. Leveraging the power of edge computing to bring ad decisioning and signal orchestration closer to the user, reducing latency and increasing responsiveness where it matters most.

By operating under the publisher’s first-party domain and executing logic at the edge, Trusted Server delivers a secure, high-performance foundation for modern, privacy-forward advertising. Fastly’s globally distributed architecture ensures real-time processing of page signals and seamless integration with both direct-sold and programmatic workflows, while maintaining compliance with user consent and privacy frameworks.

Let’s take a closer look at the key features and benefits:

Signal Collection & Identity Packaging : Captures on-page signals (e.g., context, user behavior, consent) and packages them for server-side processing, reducing dependence on client-side scripts.

Publisher-Controlled Operations : Operates under the publisher’s domain, rewriting third-party ad tech calls to first-party calls, enhancing control and transparency.

Flexible Integration : Compatible with existing ad tech stacks, including Prebid Server, and supports tagless or server-side implementations.

Third-Party Service Enablement : Provides scalable mechanisms for integrating consent management platforms, identity providers, measurement vendors, and fraud detection services.

DOM Integration: Stitches final ad responses into the page DOM, preserving user experience and site performance.

How The Arena Group Uses Trusted Server to Optimize Ad Performance and Privacy at the Edge

The Arena Group , a leading digital media company that powers household-name brands like Parade, Men’s Journal, Athlon Sports, and TheStreet, is one of the early adopters of Trusted Server. By utilizing Trusted Server, they’ve created a more efficient, privacy-forward advertising architecture that puts them in full control of their monetization workflow. This Trusted Server solution is deployed on Fastly Compute to maximize performance and scalability.

“Trusted Server enables us to unify first-party signals, consent data, and identity in real time, right at the edge, giving us a level of audience understanding and control we’ve never had before. This underscores a key benefit of Trusted Server: Arena Group finally has the tools to be true platform owners, not just participants in someone else’s supply chain,” says Stephanie Mazzamaro, Head of Programmatic, Addressability and Ops at The Arena Group.

Trusted Server offers the flexibility and scale needed to modernize advertising infrastructure without compromising on privacy, speed, or control. The Arena Group's implementation shows what's possible when forward-thinking publishers like Arena Group pair innovative ad tech with the power of Compute.

Why Publisher Control Matters More Than Ever

In an ecosystem where third-party intermediaries have long dominated the data and decisioning layers of digital advertising, regaining control is no longer optional; it’s essential. Trusted Server empowers publishers to reclaim their strategic positioning by offering:

Ownership of first-party data: By capturing signals under the publisher’s own domain, Trusted Server ensures that valuable contextual and behavioral data stays within the publisher’s ecosystem. This strengthens direct audience relationships and builds long-term value.

Transparent monetization: Rewriting third-party ad calls as first-party requests restores transparency in how and when data is used. Publishers can audit, control, and adjust workflows without opaque dependencies on external vendors.

Better user trust and compliance: Operating under strict privacy guidelines isn't just about avoiding penalties; it’s about building trust. Trusted Server enables publishers to enforce consent in real-time and integrate seamlessly with CMPs and identity frameworks, demonstrating real accountability to users.

Competitive differentiation: As the market shifts to privacy-first models, publishers that move quickly to modern, server-side infrastructure gain a strategic edge. Trusted Server makes it easier to offer premium, performant, privacy-respecting ad experiences that advertisers value.

Reduced technical debt: With less reliance on legacy client-side scripts and complex third-party integrations, publishers can simplify their ad stack. Trusted Server provides a modular, extensible foundation that’s easier to manage and future-proof.

Ultimately, Trusted Server marks a turning point. It’s not just about adapting to privacy regulations; it’s about reclaiming the reins, rebuilding audience trust, and enabling smarter, more sustainable monetization.

Embracing a Privacy-First Future

The Trusted Server initiative, supported by Fastly Compute, represents a significant step toward reconciling the demands of privacy and performance in digital advertising. By shifting critical functions to the server side and leveraging edge computing, publishers can deliver personalized, compliant, and high-performing ad experiences. And most importantly, they can do so on their own terms – with full visibility, accountability, and control over their advertising destiny.

The digital landscape will continue to evolve. Embracing such innovative solutions will be key to sustaining effective and privacy-conscious advertising strategies, and Fastly will continue to work with strong partners like IAB to deliver fast, secure experiences for privacy-conscious consumers and publishers alike.