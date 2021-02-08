As a senior manager on Fastly’s Data team, Edward helps ensure that our customers' logs reach their desired destinations. He was previously a principal engineer/director at Salesforce’s Heroku, where he helped deliver Heroku’s logging and metrics systems, worked on Go language support, helped drive SLO adoption, and wrote automation tooling for cloud databases. Prior to Salesforce, he helped create one of the first PaaS startups: EngineYard. In his spare time, he can be found walking his dog, playing games with his kids, woodworking, 3D printing, BBQing, cooking, and/or baking.