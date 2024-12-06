Introducing Compute Log Tailing for better observability and easier debugging

The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
CompanyThe team behind better online experiencesNetwork MapA new architecture for the modern internetIndustry Analyst RelationsSee what industry analysts say about FastlyNewsRecent updates and announcementsPlatformThe platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiencesCustomer StoriesSee how the best of the web succeedEventsConnect with Fastly at an eventCareersJoin the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly free
DevelopersBuild something amazing todayFast ForwardCreating a more trustworthy internetDev ToolsDev tools built for teams - with an edgeDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsCommunityJoin developers around the worldSign upCreate a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with FastlyHelp deliver safe, fast and engaging experiencesCloud PartnersLearn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud servicesChannel PartnersEnhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly productsTechnology & Integration PartnersExplore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal LoginAccess all your Fastly partner resourcesBecome a PartnerEnhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly productsFind a PartnerLet us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

DocumentationGet the most out of FastlyResource LibraryExplore data sheets, reports, and moreFastly AcademyHands on learning with Fastly productsLearning CenterLearn about Internet technologyBlogOur latest thoughts and ideasSecurity ResearchStronger security through researchFastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support CenterHow can we help?Contact UsGet in touch today
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Compute Log Tailing for better observability and debugging | Fastly

Edward Muller

Senior Manager, Data Team

Company newsCompute

The appeal of serverless computing is undeniable — there’s high value in decentralizing architectures and deploying globally without needing to pre-plan resource availability. So it’s no wonder that Gartner predicts that by 2025, half of global enterprises will have deployed serverless computing, up from only 20% now. 

We’ve been enhancing our own powerful serverless compute environment — Compute, now running live production traffic — by making it easier to solve edge use cases using familiar programming languages, as well as build advanced applications and custom logic as close to end users as possible. Today, we’re releasing another improvement that brings the promise of serverless computing one step closer. 

Compute Log Tailing allows customers to read logs in near-real-time without having to use a third-party service and allows for quick debugging of edge applications during the development process. Let’s dig in on the why and how. 

Observability at the edge

Compute’s enhanced observability capabilities feature real-time logging and stats, as well as the ability to expose tracing data using industry-standard tools and exporting them into a third-party system. However, serverless computing is often just one part of an organization’s overall application development strategy, alongside a mix of other technologies (2019 Community Survey). Stitching together an end-to-end view of performance across a heterogenous and increasingly distributed system is no small feat. 

Until today, in order to view application logs and debug data from an active Compute Wasm service, a user had to configure a third-party logging management tool and add a logging endpoint on their service. This means that simple and fast debugging has remained more difficult than we’d like. Log Tailing changes that. 

Unlike other debugging features in serverless computing solutions, Log Tailing allows developers to directly stream their own custom log messages within their terminal of choice using the Fastly Command Line Interface, while testing their applications running on Fastly’s Compute platform. With it, developers have real-time visibility of their edge application’s stdout and stderr outputs so they can efficiently resolve issues without having to configure and pay for any additional third-party log management services (however, customers still need to configure a third-party log management service to archive logs for long-term storage and analysis). 

Access to logs in near-real-time from the Compute CLI enables quick debugging during the dev-push-validate loop. This means applications can be brought to production sooner with the ability to develop and debug in one place. This provides a critical boost to serverless observability data in recent and short time frames that support quick development cycles.

How is it used? 

To show how Log Tailing might be used, we can start with the Compute default starter kit for Rust, which demonstrates routing, simple synthetic responses, and overriding caching rules. We’ll modify the starter kit to include multiple print statements in which some will print to stdout and some will print to stderr. Please note, in this tutorial, we’ll be referencing version 1.0.0 of the Fastly CLI. 

// Pattern match on the request method and path.
    match (req.method(), req.uri().path()) {
        // If request is a `GET` to the `/` path, send a default response.
        (&Method::GET, "/") => {
            println!("Hello from the root path!");
            Ok(Response::builder()
               .status(StatusCode::OK)
               .body(Body::from("Welcome to Fastly Compute@Edge!"))?)
        }

        // If request is a `GET` to the `/backend` path, send to a named backend.
        (&Method::GET, "/backend") => {
            println!("Hello from the /backend path!");
            // Request handling logic could go here...
            // E.g., send the request to an origin backend and then cache the
            // response for one minute.
            *req.cache_override_mut() = CacheOverride::ttl(60);
            Ok(req.send(BACKEND_NAME)?)
        }

        // If request is a `GET` to a path starting with `/other/`.
        (&Method::GET, path) if path.starts_with("/other/") => {
            println!("Hello from the {} path", path);
            // Send request to a different backend and don't cache response.
            *req.cache_override_mut() = CacheOverride::Pass;
            Ok(req.send(OTHER_BACKEND_NAME)?)
        }

        // Catch all other requests and return a 404.
        _ => {
            let client_ip = downstream_client_ip_addr().ok_or(anyhow!("could not get client ip"))?;
            let geo = geo_lookup(client_ip).ok_or(anyhow!("no geographic data available"))?;
            eprintln!("Bad request to path {} from someone in {}, {}", req.uri().path(), geo.city(), geo.country_code3());
            Ok(Response::builder()
               .status(StatusCode::NOT_FOUND)
               .body(Body::from("The page you requested could not be found"))?)
        }
    }

This is a very simple example that allows you to debug a Wasm application to see what paths are being hit. After deploying this application, we can use curl to test our path logic by watching the Log Tailing output without needing to set up our own logging endpoint.

In the following example, the application is deployed to 

https://logtail-demo.edgecompute.app/

To get started with the Log Tailing service, those of you with access to Compute today will just need to reach out to your account team to get set up. 

$ fastly log-tail --service-id=<redacted>
SUCCESS: Managed logging enabled on service <redacted>

In another terminal, we run curl against our application:

$ curl https://logtail-demo.edgecompute.app/
$ curl https://logtail-demo.edgecompute.app/backend
$ curl https://logtail-demo.edgecompute.app/other/path
$ curl https://logtail-demo.edgecompute.app/notfound

The Log Tailing output will then print the stream (stdout for println and stderr for eprintln), an unique request ID, and the message.

$ fastly log-tail --service-id=<redacted>

SUCCESS: Managed logging enabled on service <redacted>
| stdout | 4718faa4 | Hello from the root path! |
| stdout | 28dae28d | Hello from the /backend path! |
| stdout | 8b90d6a6 | Hello from the /other/path path |
| stderr | 9515856c | Bad request to path /notfound from someone in ft collins, USA |

If there are multiple println or eprintln calls per request, they will be ordered and grouped in the output. We can modify our "/" handler to show this:

(&Method::GET, "/") => {
     println!("Hello from the root path!");
     println!("2nd println in this request");
     println!("3rd println in this request");
     println!("4th println in this request");
     println!("5th println in this request");
     Ok(Response::builder()
         .status(StatusCode::OK)
         .body(Body::from("Welcome to Fastly Compute@Edge!"))?)
}

If we were to run two curl commands to https://logtail-demo.edgecompute.app/ at the same time, we would see the output grouped by the unique ID:

| stdout | 57bc24b2 | Hello from the root path! |
| stdout | 57bc24b2 | 2nd println in this request |
| stdout | 57bc24b2 | 3rd println in this request |
| stdout | 57bc24b2 | 4th println in this request |
| stdout | 57bc24b2 | 5th println in this request |
| stdout | 6e40d49a | Hello from the root path! |
| stdout | 6e40d49a | 2nd println in this request |
| stdout | 6e40d49a | 3rd println in this request |
| stdout | 6e40d49a | 4th println in this request |
| stdout | 6e40d49a | 5th println in this request |

What’s next?

You hear us talk about the edge a lot — and Compute continues to expose fundamentally new ways to build there with the tools you want and need. This is just one of many enhancements we have ahead. Sign up to receive updates for future Compute news here

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us today
Talk to an expert