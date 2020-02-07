Gino Lang leads Fastly's Mission Control team, our unique version of combined NOC and SOC functionality, specifically tailored around customer activity and events. He was formerly Director of Service Delivery at EdgeCast Networks and Verizon Digital Media Services, bringing 10 years of CDN-specific experience to his 20+ years at technology companies in various roles. When he's not playing with the internet, he enjoys wrenching on classic cars and rocking tailored suits.