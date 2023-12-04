Gomathi Rajesh
Senior Director of Engineering, Fastly
Gomathi Rajesh is a Senior Director of Engineering at Fastly focused on the evolution and scaling of revenue by enabling streamlined systems and pipelines. She previously worked at GoDaddy and a few startups, creating DIY products that helped small and medium business owners transform how they served their customers. Gomathi is passionate about building standout products, upgrading processes, and developing people.
Fastly Control Panel's new and improved billing data
Jonathan Speek, Gomathi Rajesh
The Fastly team has been working hard on improving the Fastly Control Page, including the new and improved billing and plan usage dashboards.Customers+ 3 more