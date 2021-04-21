Haley Lenner
Product Manager
Haley is a Product Manager at Fastly, focusing on stats and logging products. Previously at Bleacher Report, Haley has experience working in the media industry on consumer-facing video and messaging products. In her free time, she loves getting outdoors for camping, hiking, and swimming.
Using Kinesis Data Streams
Fastly now offers logging support for Amazon Kinesis Data Streams, as well as AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) functionality for S3 and Kinesis logging endpoints.ProductObservability