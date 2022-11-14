Henry Zhang
Product Designer, Fastly
Henry is a product designer at Fastly focused on Observability. He is passionate about crafting engaging and accessible experiences across enterprise and consumer applications. As an avid foodie and adventurer, you're just as likely to find him at your local hip coffee shop as on the nearby mountain.
Get Better Visibility with Edge Observer, Now in Public Beta
Dom Soegono, Henry Zhang
Over a year ago, we embarked on a journey to build an all-encompassing, flexible interface to centralize visibility and insights across your Fastly account and services. Today, we are excited to bring this new interface, Edge Observer, into public beta - now available to all accounts and customers.Edge network+ 2 more
Data visualization for accessibility
Henry Zhang
At Fastly, we always strive to do the right thing. That’s why we’re introducing a more accessible data visualization color palette as part of our Edge Observer product.CultureProduct