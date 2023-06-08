Hossein Lotfi is the VP of Engineering at Fastly, where he leads the Network, Platforms, and Edge Systems organization. He is responsible for building reliable, highly scalable, cost-effective, and low-latency systems that power Fastly’s network services and serve as the foundation for its broader product offerings His team spans a wide range of engineering disciplines across the entire tech stack, from hardware and network architecture to kernel-level optimization and low-latency data paths, all the way up to edge systems such as caching and workload management. Hossein believes in the compounding value of having experts across every layer of the stack working collaboratively to tackle complex scalability and efficiency challenges with innovative solutions. In addition, he oversees Fastly's network operations and SRE functions. He is a strong advocate for the idea that system design is most effective when informed by direct involvement with the state of production systems and the operational challenges of a large-scale, globally distributed infrastructure.