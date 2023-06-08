Hossein Lotfi
VP of Engineering, Network, Platform, Edge Systems, Fastly
Hossein Lotfi is the VP of Engineering at Fastly, where he leads the Network, Platforms, and Edge Systems organization. He is responsible for building reliable, highly scalable, cost-effective, and low-latency systems that power Fastly’s network services and serve as the foundation for its broader product offerings His team spans a wide range of engineering disciplines across the entire tech stack, from hardware and network architecture to kernel-level optimization and low-latency data paths, all the way up to edge systems such as caching and workload management. Hossein believes in the compounding value of having experts across every layer of the stack working collaboratively to tackle complex scalability and efficiency challenges with innovative solutions. In addition, he oversees Fastly's network operations and SRE functions. He is a strong advocate for the idea that system design is most effective when informed by direct involvement with the state of production systems and the operational challenges of a large-scale, globally distributed infrastructure.
-
Navigating the Challenges of Online Live Streaming
Hossein Lotfi
Join us as we delve into the realities of live event streaming, highlighting the lessons learned from disruptions and our commitment to delivering reliable viewer experiences.Industry insights+ 2 more
-
Origin Offload: A measure of CDN efficiency for reducing egress cost
Monique Barbanson, Peter Teichman, + 2 more
Cache hit ratio shouldn't be the only metric you use to understand CDN performance. In this post, we'll explore the importance of Origin Offload.CDN & DeliveryPerformance
-
Preventing outages with resilient architectures
Laura Thomson, Inés Sombra, + 1 more
Fastly’s resilient architecture principles prevent outages, mitigate severity, and deliver on our availability promises without compromising performance.Industry insights+ 3 more
-
How Fastly Protects its customers from Massive DDoS threats including the novel Rapid Reset attack
Frederik Deweerdt, Marcus Barczak, + 2 more
The Rapid Reset DDoS attack did not affect Fastly traffic because we can automatically detect and defend against attacks that others can’t.Engineering+ 3 more
-
Turning a Fast Network into a Smart Network with Autopilot
Lorenzo Saino, Jeremiah Millay, + 2 more
Learn about Fastly’s new advanced automation that handles more traffic, more efficiently, and see the data from the record-breaking 2023 Super Bowl.Platform