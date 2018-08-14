Jana Iyengar is VP of Product for Infrastructure Services at Fastly, where he is responsible for the core hardware, software, and networking systems that constitute Fastly’s platform. Prior to this, he was a Distinguished Engineer at Fastly, where he worked on transport and networking performance, building and deploying QUIC and HTTP/3, and serving as editor of the IETF’s QUIC specifications. He chairs the IRTF’s Internet Congestion Control Research Group (ICCRG). Prior to Fastly, he worked on QUIC and other networking projects at Google, before which he was an Associate Professor of Computer Science at Franklin & Marshall College.”

Firefox and Fastly take another step toward a privacy upgrade for the internet Jana Iyengar Fastly and Mozilla are taking another important step toward a more secure and private internet with Firefox’s adoption of Fastly as an Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP). October 12, 2023 Company news + 3 more

Kicking Off Privacy Week @ Fastly Jana Iyengar The internet is an unprecedented venue for connecting with others, transacting business, learning and expressing ourselves. However, some of the fundamental mechanics of the web lend themselves to surveillance technologies that track our behavior, interests and even personal relationships without our consent. September 23, 2022 Privacy Events

Private Access Tokens: A CAPTCHA-less future | Fastly Jana Iyengar, Jonathan Foote At its core, Private Access Tokens present a privacy-respecting, anti-fraud and authorization framework. This blog post provides an overview of what it does and how developers can try it out with Fastly and Apple today. June 08, 2022 Engineering

HTTP/3 and QUIC free for all customers | Fastly Jana Iyengar QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1. April 29, 2022 Company news + 5 more

iCloud Private Relay and what it means for customers Jana Iyengar iCloud Private Relay is a new internet privacy service from Apple. With iCloud Private Relay, users with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac and an iCloud+ subscription can connect to and browse the internet and in a more secure and private way using Safari. April 11, 2022 Engineering + 2 more

30 Years of Web: Future-Ready Apps Jana Iyengar Many websites today are really applications, and we should be building them as such. To do that, we need application architectures and networks that are capable of supporting fast, secure, and scalable user experiences. We must embrace a more dynamic mindset in how we approach web development and consider the tools we need to get there. November 23, 2021 Industry insights + 3 more

QUIC is now RFC 9000 Jana Iyengar QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1. May 27, 2021 Engineering Industry insights

The state of QUIC and HTTP/3 2020 Jana Iyengar QUIC and HTTP/3 have entered the final stages of development at the IETF. Distinguished Engineer, Jana Iyengar, elaborates on the current state of the protocols, their deployment across the internet, and his expectations for QUIC and HTTP/3 in the near future. September 10, 2020 Industry insights Engineering

QUIC matches TCP's efficiency, says our research. | Fastly Kazuho Oku, Jana Iyengar Compare QUIC vs TCP to better understand the computational efficiency of both. April 30, 2020 Industry insights + 3 more

Decoding the digital divide Jana Iyengar, Artur Bergman This series on the digital divide examines the data behind several yet-unexplored facets of the issue, the people and places it impacts most greatly, and what can and should be done to close this persistent gap. April 29, 2020 Industry insights + 2 more

How COVID-19 is affecting internet performance Artur Bergman, Jana Iyengar How is COVID-19 affecting internet performance? We analyzed regional and vertical trends and found that, despite COVID-19-related traffic increases, the internet is up to the challenge. April 08, 2020 Performance + 2 more

Modernizing the internet with HTTP/3 and QUIC Jana Iyengar Fastly’s QUIC and HTTP/3 beta is coming soon. Join the waitlist and discover how these two new protocols solve the modern internet’s problems. January 30, 2020 Industry insights Events

The Maturing of QUIC Jana Iyengar QUIC, the new internet transport protocol set to replace TCP, was comprehensively built by tech industry leaders over nearly seven years. Go behind the scenes to see how QUIC evolved from a lofty experiment to a standard set to modernize the internet. November 11, 2019 Industry insights

Why Fastly loves QUIC and HTTP/3 Jana Iyengar We're thrilled to be so invested in QUIC, a new transport protocol that is more responsive, secure, and flexible than what the internet uses today. Learn why, straight from our very own Jana Iyengar, one of the editors of the core document. March 21, 2019 Industry insights