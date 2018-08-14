Jana Iyengar
VP, Product, Infrastructure Services, Fastly
Jana Iyengar is VP of Product for Infrastructure Services at Fastly, where he is responsible for the core hardware, software, and networking systems that constitute Fastly’s platform. Prior to this, he was a Distinguished Engineer at Fastly, where he worked on transport and networking performance, building and deploying QUIC and HTTP/3, and serving as editor of the IETF’s QUIC specifications. He chairs the IRTF’s Internet Congestion Control Research Group (ICCRG). Prior to Fastly, he worked on QUIC and other networking projects at Google, before which he was an Associate Professor of Computer Science at Franklin & Marshall College.”
Firefox and Fastly take another step toward a privacy upgrade for the internet
Fastly and Mozilla are taking another important step toward a more secure and private internet with Firefox’s adoption of Fastly as an Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP).Company news+ 3 more
Kicking Off Privacy Week @ Fastly
The internet is an unprecedented venue for connecting with others, transacting business, learning and expressing ourselves. However, some of the fundamental mechanics of the web lend themselves to surveillance technologies that track our behavior, interests and even personal relationships without our consent.PrivacyEvents
Private Access Tokens: A CAPTCHA-less future | Fastly
Jonathan Foote
At its core, Private Access Tokens present a privacy-respecting, anti-fraud and authorization framework. This blog post provides an overview of what it does and how developers can try it out with Fastly and Apple today.Engineering
HTTP/3 and QUIC free for all customers | Fastly
QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1.Company news+ 5 more
iCloud Private Relay and what it means for customers
iCloud Private Relay is a new internet privacy service from Apple. With iCloud Private Relay, users with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac and an iCloud+ subscription can connect to and browse the internet and in a more secure and private way using Safari.Engineering+ 2 more
30 Years of Web: Future-Ready Apps
Many websites today are really applications, and we should be building them as such. To do that, we need application architectures and networks that are capable of supporting fast, secure, and scalable user experiences. We must embrace a more dynamic mindset in how we approach web development and consider the tools we need to get there.Industry insights+ 3 more
QUIC is now RFC 9000
QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1.EngineeringIndustry insights
The state of QUIC and HTTP/3 2020
QUIC and HTTP/3 have entered the final stages of development at the IETF. Distinguished Engineer, Jana Iyengar, elaborates on the current state of the protocols, their deployment across the internet, and his expectations for QUIC and HTTP/3 in the near future.Industry insightsEngineering
QUIC matches TCP's efficiency, says our research. | Fastly
Kazuho Oku
Compare QUIC vs TCP to better understand the computational efficiency of both.Industry insights+ 3 more
Decoding the digital divide
Artur Bergman
This series on the digital divide examines the data behind several yet-unexplored facets of the issue, the people and places it impacts most greatly, and what can and should be done to close this persistent gap.Industry insights+ 2 more
How COVID-19 is affecting internet performance
How is COVID-19 affecting internet performance? We analyzed regional and vertical trends and found that, despite COVID-19-related traffic increases, the internet is up to the challenge.Performance+ 2 more
Modernizing the internet with HTTP/3 and QUIC
Fastly’s QUIC and HTTP/3 beta is coming soon. Join the waitlist and discover how these two new protocols solve the modern internet’s problems.Industry insightsEvents
The Maturing of QUIC
QUIC, the new internet transport protocol set to replace TCP, was comprehensively built by tech industry leaders over nearly seven years. Go behind the scenes to see how QUIC evolved from a lofty experiment to a standard set to modernize the internet.Industry insights
Why Fastly loves QUIC and HTTP/3
We're thrilled to be so invested in QUIC, a new transport protocol that is more responsive, secure, and flexible than what the internet uses today. Learn why, straight from our very own Jana Iyengar, one of the editors of the core document.Industry insights
Fastly's Response to SegmentSmack
Ryan Landry
A remotely exploitable denial-of-service (DoS) attack against the Linux kernel, called SegmentSmack, was made public on August 6th, 2018 as CVE-2018-5390. Fastly was made aware of this vulnerability prior to that date through a responsible disclosure. As part of our initial investigation, Fastly discovered a candidate patch proposed by Eric Dumazet from Google to address this vulnerability. We discussed the vulnerability and the patch with Eric, reproduced the attack, validated the patch as a fix, and estimated the impact of the vulnerability to our infrastructure. We immediately deployed temporary mitigations where we were most vulnerable, while simultaneously preparing and rolling out a patched kernel to our fleet.SecurityEngineering