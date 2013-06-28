Jason Cook

I recently had the pleasure of speaking at ChefConf 2013 in San Francisco. My presentation showcased how both Chef and Golden Images can be used together for deploying applications faster. I also addressed some of the common pitfalls that can make deployments painful and how to avoid them. Because we need to be able to deploy often, our goal is to be able to create a process that is repeatable, scalable and readily modified. It's not always easy and small mistakes can turn into annoying problems fast. Hope you enjoy my presentation! - Jason