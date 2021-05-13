Jennifer Fleming
Director of Product Experience, Fastly
Jennifer has worked as both a hands-on designer and leader in the web for more than 20 years. She has evangelized user experience and built design teams for consumer-focused companies such as Ebates, Stumbleupon, GreatSchools, and Ofoto. An avid outdoor enthusiast, Jennifer can usually be found hiking or camping on the weekends with her dog and family.
A design upgrade for the Fastly Control Panel
Jennifer Fleming, Sarah Sang
Discover a new way to navigate the Fastly Control Panel with our improved layout and search interface. Easily find services, domains, users, and TLS certificates.Customers+ 2 more
Enhancing Web App User Experience
Jennifer Fleming
Use these 8 ways to improve user experience to make sure your web applications are performing at their best.DevOpsIndustry insights
Fastly product design: Creating enterprise experiences | Fastly
Jennifer Fleming
At Fastly, we design for a delightful enterprise experience by looking deeply at customer needs. In this post, our Director of Product Experience shares some of the similarities and differences between B2C and B2B design she’s discovered in her journey of becoming an enterprise design lead, and how we implement human-centric design at Fastly.Product+ 2 more
Introducing Dark Mode for Fastly's Control Panel
Jennifer Fleming, Luis Flores
We’ve heard your requests and made dark mode the latest control panel design update. You’ll enjoy all the same functionality of light mode, with some key benefits.Product
Why Fastly Changed its Control Panel Design
Jennifer Fleming
Over the past few months, we’ve rolled out a series of design improvements focused on text readability, easing eye-strain, and providing a seamless brand experience.Product