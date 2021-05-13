Jennifer has worked as both a hands-on designer and leader in the web for more than 20 years. She has evangelized user experience and built design teams for consumer-focused companies such as Ebates, Stumbleupon, GreatSchools, and Ofoto. An avid outdoor enthusiast, Jennifer can usually be found hiking or camping on the weekends with her dog and family.

A design upgrade for the Fastly Control Panel Jennifer Fleming, Sarah Sang Discover a new way to navigate the Fastly Control Panel with our improved layout and search interface. Easily find services, domains, users, and TLS certificates. May 27, 2024 Customers + 2 more

Enhancing Web App User Experience Jennifer Fleming Use these 8 ways to improve user experience to make sure your web applications are performing at their best. October 07, 2022 DevOps Industry insights

Fastly product design: Creating enterprise experiences | Fastly Jennifer Fleming At Fastly, we design for a delightful enterprise experience by looking deeply at customer needs. In this post, our Director of Product Experience shares some of the similarities and differences between B2C and B2B design she’s discovered in her journey of becoming an enterprise design lead, and how we implement human-centric design at Fastly. May 02, 2022 Product + 2 more

Introducing Dark Mode for Fastly's Control Panel Jennifer Fleming, Luis Flores We’ve heard your requests and made dark mode the latest control panel design update. You’ll enjoy all the same functionality of light mode, with some key benefits. August 12, 2021 Product