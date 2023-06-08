Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Jeremiah Millay

Principal Network Engineer, Fastly

Jeremiah Millay is a Principal Engineer on the Network Systems team at Fastly where he spends most of his time focused on network automation and writing software with the goal of improving network operations at Fastly. Prior to Fastly he spent a number of years as a Network Engineer for various regional internet service providers.

Fastly
© Fastly 2025