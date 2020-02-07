Jess Cook
Content Marketing Manager, Fastly
Jess Cook is Content Marketing Manager at Fastly, where she oversees capstone content and supports events, field marketing, and customer marketing efforts. Previously, she led creative teams at ad agencies big and small to create strategic digital and social campaigns. In her spare time, she loves to run far (not fast) and indulge in all things true crime.
-
Super Bowl Memes & Internet Trends
Gino Lang, Jess Cook
A look at internet traffic trends and user behaviors during the 2020 Super Bowl.CustomersObservability