Jessica Allen
Product Designer
Jessica is a Product Designer at Fastly. Previously at Twitter and Engine Yard, she enjoys houseplants, pigeons, and playing with the office hay bale (aka Yossy the dog).
Elevating the user experience at Fastly
Jessica Allen, Brian Santiago
We’re excited to share several recent user experience updates that enhance WAF, Image Optimizer, and user management functionality in the Fastly control panel.CustomersProduct
Updates to the Fastly control panel
Jessica Allen, Brian Santiago
We’ve recently had the opportunity to turn customer feedback into new features for the Fastly control panel. Hear from our lead product designers on the latest changes, including an all services homepage, easier way to customize your VCL, and more.ProductCustomers
Redesigning the Fastly control panel
Jessica Allen, Brian Santiago
In July, we introduced the redesigned Fastly control panel, which our customers rely on to manage and control their Fastly services. As UX designers, we help make using the control panel the best experience possible by fostering a culture of user empathy and design collaboration throughout our entire organization. In this post, we’ll discuss design at Fastly, illustrating with examples from the redesign of our new control panel.Product