Jim Rainville

Senior Sales Engineer, Fastly

As a senior sales engineer at Fastly, Jim works on the Media and Entertainment team with some of the largest media brands in the industry. He has had a 25+ year career as a software developer and sales engineer, building and selling everything from hardware device drivers all the way up to applications platforms. When not working, Jim can be found rowing a white water river somewhere with his family and two Welsh Corgis.

  • Video Cache Prefetch with Compute

    Jim Rainville, Vadim Getmanshchuk

    By using Compute to pre-warm the cache, you are not only using a powerful, globally distributed network to do the work, but you also solve the pitfalls associated with legacy prefetch.

  • Test Compute@Edge locally for efficient development | Fastly

    Jim Rainville

    Last month, we announced that local testing is now available for Compute. In this blog post, we'll tell you how it works and show you an example.

    Product
    Compute
