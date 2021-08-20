Jim Rainville
Senior Sales Engineer, Fastly
As a senior sales engineer at Fastly, Jim works on the Media and Entertainment team with some of the largest media brands in the industry. He has had a 25+ year career as a software developer and sales engineer, building and selling everything from hardware device drivers all the way up to applications platforms. When not working, Jim can be found rowing a white water river somewhere with his family and two Welsh Corgis.
Video Cache Prefetch with Compute
Jim Rainville, Vadim Getmanshchuk
By using Compute to pre-warm the cache, you are not only using a powerful, globally distributed network to do the work, but you also solve the pitfalls associated with legacy prefetch.
Test Compute@Edge locally for efficient development | Fastly
Jim Rainville
Last month, we announced that local testing is now available for Compute. In this blog post, we'll tell you how it works and show you an example.ProductCompute