Job Snijders
Principal Software Engineer, Fastly
Job Snijders is a Principal Software Engineer at Fastly where he analyzes and architects global networks for future growth. Job has been actively involved in the Internet community in operational, engineering, and architectural capacity; and as a frequent presenter at network operator events for almost two decades. Job co-chairs the IETF GROW working group and is the Director of PeeringDB, the Route Server Support Foundation Director, and an OpenBSD developer. Job's special interest: BGP routing policies, RPKI-based routing security, and Internet-scale PKIX-RPKI & BGP deployments.
War story: RPKI is working as intended
Job Snijders
Explore the transformative impact of RPKI on the Internet. Discover how collaboration and perseverance drive fundamental changes in routing reliability and security.
Time’s up! How RPKI ROAs perpetually are about to expire
Job Snijders, Doug Madory
In this post, we'll dig deeper into the mechanics of RPKI to understand how the cryptographic chain contributes to the effective expiration date of a ROA.
Fastly drives improved internet routing security with global push to adopt RPKI
Rob Bushell, Job Snijders, + 2 more
Fastly actively supports and participates in IETF, driving network security standards. Learn how we're enhancing routing security and improving industry standards for a safer Internet.