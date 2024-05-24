Job Snijders is a Principal Software Engineer at Fastly where he analyzes and architects global networks for future growth. Job has been actively involved in the Internet community in operational, engineering, and architectural capacity; and as a frequent presenter at network operator events for almost two decades. Job co-chairs the IETF GROW working group and is the Director of PeeringDB, the Route Server Support Foundation Director, and an OpenBSD developer. Job's special interest: BGP routing policies, RPKI-based routing security, and Internet-scale PKIX-RPKI & BGP deployments.