Jose Nazario is a Senior Director of Security Research at Fastly, where he manages security research and WAF engineering. Dr. Nazario joined Fastly after several years in cybersecurity contract research, where he tackled a number of open challenges in the space. Prior to this he managed the ASERT team at Arbor Networks. His research interests include large-scale network data projects.

DDoS attacks: how to protect + mitigate Jose Nazario, PhD, Ryan Landry In part one of this series, we took a look at the evolving DDoS landscape, offering a sense of what’s out there in terms of attack size and type to help better inform decisions when it comes to securing your infrastructure. In this post, we’ll share an inside look at how we protect our customers, lessons learned from a real-live DDoS, and our recommended checklist for mitigating attacks. February 06, 2018 Security Engineering

The evolving DDoS landscape Ryan Landry, Jose Nazario, PhD As an edge cloud platform, Fastly is in a unique position to monitor DDoS attack patterns and trends as they evolve. In this post, Jose Nazario, Sr. Director of Security Research, and Ryan Landry, Director of Edge Cloud Operations, take a look back at the history of DDoS, sharing how they’re changing and the trends we’re seeing. Getting a handle on the various shapes and sizes of DDoS will help inform how you address these attacks on your own infrastructure — you may not always be able to predict attacks, but knowing what’s out there and preparing for the worst will help you protect and mitigate. November 28, 2017 Security Engineering

Building the Fastly WAF Eric Hodel, Jose Nazario, PhD In keeping with our security team’s vision for defending the modern web, we launched our Web Application Firewall (WAF) to help our customers secure their sites and applications while providing reliable online experiences for their users. In this post, two of the engineers who built our WAF will take you on a deep dive into the tech behind it, exploring how we built a performant, highly configurable, and comprehensive solution to secure customers’ infrastructure. October 11, 2017 Security + 2 more

The problem with patching in addressing IoT vulnerabilities Jose Nazario, PhD We need technology to provide capabilities to tackle the challenge of the cybersecurity gaps, recently highlighted by the WannaCry attacks. In this post, Director of Security Research Jose Nazario will explore these challenges as well as share research objectives that industry and academia must address soon before we can begin solving the security issues with IoT. August 29, 2017 Security

The IoT industry’s response to emerging threats Jose Nazario, PhD Late last year, we took a look at how the Internet of Things (IoT) is under attack. We analyzed hundreds of individual IoT devices to see how often they were probed for vulnerabilities, with the intention of being employed for IoT botnet attacks. We did more robust vulnerability research on IoT devices that have been found vulnerable in the past and concluded that while malicious probes are constant, manufacturers have taken action to update their firmware and address security holes. Read on to hear our latest findings. May 10, 2017 Security Compute

Anatomy of an IoT Botnet Attack Jose Nazario, PhD Understand how malware attacks happen to IoT devices and what companies can do to protect their devices from attacks. December 15, 2016 Security Compute