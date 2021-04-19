As a Senior Software Engineer at Fastly, Justin works on the core caching software at the heart of our Compute@Edge, our serverless compute environment. Prior to joining Fastly, he spent 18 years in the games industry, working on best-selling titles such as "FIFA," "Gears of War," and "Don't Starve." In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family exploring their beautiful home province of British Columbia, Canada.