Kelly Shortridge
VP of Product, Security, Fastly
Kelly Shortridge is the Vice President of Security Products at Fastly and author of Security Chaos Engineering: Sustaining Resilience in Software and Systems (O'Reilly Media). Shortridge is best known as an expert on resilience in complex systems, the application of behavioral economics to cybersecurity, and bringing security out of the dark ages. Shortridge also serves on the editorial board of ACM Queue and keynotes conferences internationally.
Chaotic Good: Resilience Stress Tests at the Edge
Getting started with chaos experimentation? In this post, we’ll walk through a small starter example experiment – verifying basic security assumptions on a website.Compute+ 4 more
Regex in retrograde
If we want to outmaneuver attackers, then we must progress beyond regex into a more modern era of detection.Industry insightsSecurity
Deadlock bugs: circular waits of torment | Fastly
This post will illuminate how deadlock bugs emerge, some facets of their fascinating and frustrating strangeness, and guidance on how to handle them in your own systems.Security