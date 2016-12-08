Lennert Buytenhek
Principal Software Engineer
Lennert Buytenhek is responsible for making packets go fast. He spends most of his time dismantling the kernel, but has on occasion been known to put it back together too.
-
Scaling Fastly Network: Balancing Requests | Fastly
João Taveira Araújo, Lorenzo Saino, + 1 more
Our previous post detailed how Fastly started down the slippery slope of network software. By implementing a distributed routing system on commodity switches, we were able to maintain complete control over how we forward packets at a fraction of the cost imposed by conventional networking wisdom.Engineering+ 3 more