Marcus Sarmento
Director of Product Marketing
Marcus has over 8 years B2B marketing experience and is currently a Director of Product Marketing at Fastly. Prior to joining Fastly in 2016, Marcus held various marketing positions at Sysdig, AppDynamics, Clearwell Systems (acquired by Symantec), and NETGEAR.
Expanding Fastly’s Partnership with Microsoft Azure | Fastly
Marcus Sarmento
We believe that developers should have the freedom to choose the best possible solution for their needs — without worrying about unpredictable costs. The internet should be a great experience for you and your team regardless of what platforms you use to digitally transform your business. That’s why we’re partnering with Microsoft Azure to offer cost-effective data transfer to our joint customers. Starting today, any outbound data transfer between select Azure regions and Fastly POPs will be highly available, and data transfer costs will be covered by Fastly through our agreement with Microsoft.Engineering
Multi-DRM & Content Preconditioning for OTT Providers | Fastly
Ashok Lalwani, Marcus Sarmento
In an ongoing effort to help you provide the best streaming experiences for your end users, we’re excited to announce two new features to our OTFP service. Multi-DRM support and content preconditioning enable over the top (OTT) video service providers to protect and efficiently monetize premium video content.StreamingProduct
Common Encryption & MPEG-DASH Packaging Support
Ashok Lalwani, Marcus Sarmento
We’re excited to announce we’re enhancing our MPEG-DASH packaging support to include Common Encryption and demuxing audio and video representations, two features that will better allow you to comply with most MPEG-DASH video players.ProductStreaming