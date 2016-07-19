Marcus Sarmento

We believe that developers should have the freedom to choose the best possible solution for their needs — without worrying about unpredictable costs. The internet should be a great experience for you and your team regardless of what platforms you use to digitally transform your business. That’s why we’re partnering with Microsoft Azure to offer cost-effective data transfer to our joint customers. Starting today, any outbound data transfer between select Azure regions and Fastly POPs will be highly available, and data transfer costs will be covered by Fastly through our agreement with Microsoft.