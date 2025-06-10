Marshall Erwin
Chief Information Security Officer
Marshall Erwin is the Chief Information Security Officer at Fastly, overseeing security operations, architecture, and compliance to protect its global infrastructure. Previously, he spent eight years at Mozilla as Chief Security Officer and Head of Privacy, leading key Firefox security initiatives. With over 20 years in cybersecurity, he began his career in the intelligence community analyzing nation-state cyber threats and later helped shape cybersecurity and national security legislation in the Senate.
