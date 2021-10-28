As the AVP of Compute@Edge sales, Matt leads efforts to drive widespread adoption of Fastly's edge computing technology. Matt has spent more than a decade helping grow early through late stage B2B SaaS platforms in roles spanning client services, sales engineering, product management, and sales leadership. Prior to working in tech, Matt developed Drupal websites, built a SEO-based publishing company, and worked in the sustainabiity field, having held roles at the United Nations as a Senior Policy Advisor and as the first Sustainability Manager at the University of Southern California. He holds an undergraduate degree from University of California, Berkeley and a Masters degree from Yale University.