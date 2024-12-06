Get $100k/month in edge compute credits for nine months

The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
CompanyThe team behind better online experiencesNetwork MapA new architecture for the modern internetIndustry Analyst RelationsSee what industry analysts say about FastlyNewsRecent updates and announcementsPlatformThe platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiencesCustomer StoriesSee how the best of the web succeedEventsConnect with Fastly at an eventCareersJoin the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly free
DevelopersBuild something amazing todayFast ForwardCreating a more trustworthy internetDev ToolsDev tools built for teams - with an edgeDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsCommunityJoin developers around the worldSign upCreate a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with FastlyHelp deliver safe, fast and engaging experiencesCloud PartnersLearn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud servicesChannel PartnersEnhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly productsTechnology & Integration PartnersExplore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal LoginAccess all your Fastly partner resourcesBecome a PartnerEnhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly productsFind a PartnerLet us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

DocumentationGet the most out of FastlyResource LibraryExplore data sheets, reports, and moreFastly AcademyHands on learning with Fastly productsLearning CenterLearn about Internet technologyBlogOur latest thoughts and ideasSecurity ResearchStronger security through researchFastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support CenterHow can we help?Contact UsGet in touch today
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Get $100k/month in edge compute credits for nine months

Matt Oden

AVP of Compute@Edge Sales, Fastly

WebAssemblyCompute

Since we released Compute in late 2019, we’ve helped customers launch global production workloads for use cases that include A/B testing frameworks, website personalization, backend service porting for latency reduction and scale, edge authorization and JWT token enrichment, security checks, edge redirects, various manifest manipulation use cases, and much more. 

The results have been impressive — and they’re not limited to just these use cases. At its core, Compute is a very fast, very secure, general computing environment — almost any logic can be better executed at the edge. Check out this demo of how the iconic video game DOOM can run interactively on Compute, for example. 

However, even with the proven advantages of edge computing, I still hear from developers that they’re hesitant to give it a shot because of two barriers to entry: cost and learning curve. We’ve done a lot to help ease the learning curve, and today, I’m happy to announce that we’re making it more cost effective to try Compute as well. 

For a limited time, you can get $100k/month in edge compute credits for nine months, as an incentive to start building now. Check out the details at the link, but two notes: 1. This offer won’t last forever, and 2. Each customer who contracts with us can get close to $1 million in free compute credits. 

In the rest of this post, I’ll cover some of the most-asked questions I get from edge-curious developers, but if you’re ready to try it out now, get started

Why Compute?

Edge compute development moves from a monolithic architecture to a decoupled microservices architecture for more flexibility, control and velocity to ship projects. This relatively new development paradigm allows developers to deploy code closer to their end users than typical central clouds like AWS, GCP, and Azure allow. In fact, we've deployed Compute capacity to all of our global POPs.

Unique to our solution, code (written in Rust, AssemblyScript, or JavaScript), is pre-compiled into WebAssembly binary and available to run within microseconds of being requested by a user at any of our POPs. It’s a very secure and speedy approach to edge computing that is proving very valuable to companies with latency-sensitive workloads. We care so deeply about latency ourselves, that we are building our next generation of products using Compute. You can expect to see many more applications in the future leveraging this core technology. 

Plus, Compute is one of only two solutions named a “Leader” in The Forrester New Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2021, solidifying its position as a major player in the growing edge computing space.

"Compute is simple to develop on and a breeze to deploy. At Edgemesh, we are always focused on two things: performance and stability. When we went live with Fastly in production, our customers saw an instant performance across every metric — with the median time to first byte improving 5x on average. The average improvements are important, but the stability of that speed is a major win. Customers are seeing significant decreases in latency across every KPI, driven by consistently stable response time we get from the Fastly Edge. Deploying our joint technology solution is like watching a hurricane blow over our customers’  performance metrics — every metric instantly drops and remains stable. With the new solution live now for our customers, they have seen the immediate revenue impact that speed makes.” — Jake Loveless, CEO, Edgemesh

When should you use Compute? 

Now that you understand some of the reasons driving Compute adoption, let’s talk about when to use it. While this doesn’t encompass everything, here are a few common patterns I’ve observed that typically lead to developers choosing Compute as the appropriate development environment. 

  • Body access and modifications: Compute lets you access and modify the entire body of the request and response. Many current customers are doing exactly this at the edge, rather than sending to an origin for body manipulation, content stitching, and personalization.

  • Backend bottlenecks: User experiences are dependent on a call to a backend that is a pain point for latency. While the page and experience is supposed to load, the end user is left waiting for a backend response like authentication, personalization, or data that could all be on the edge. 

  • Serialized backend calls: Users are forced to wait for a serialized set of calls to go to the backend with each response piling on to the calculation or final rendering of the user experience. In contrast, Compute can asynchronously fan out and call multiple backends. The resulting responses can be held in memory while functions and computation cycles run and content is stitched right on the edge much faster. 

  • Slow current edges: We’ve delighted many customers with the blazingly fast speed of Compute. It turns out not all edges are equal and since we’ve effectively eliminated cold starts with our implementation of Wasm, and provide an incredible amount of CPU for each function run, we deliver compelling speed to enhance your applications. 

  • Clunky and expensive infrastructure: Several customers have been able to completely eliminate cloud servers and hardware they manage for specific parts of the stack. You don’t have to maintain infrastructure when it can be spun up on demand in a more cost-efficient manner. 

  • Need for fast and secure processes: With Compute, we completely isolate the runtime for every response and immediately spin down the environment as soon as the function completes. This effectively mitigates the opportunity for side-channel attacks and the worry about noisy or insecure neighbors. Unlike solutions that took the easier path of making Chrome’s V8 Isolates available on the edge (then rebranding it as serverless edge compute), we don’t keep the runtime open for subsequent processes. Each response gets its own secure runtime, and we can do this because the cold starts are effectively eliminated (on the order of microseconds). Many customers need this level of security to adopt edge computing at scale.

How can you predict costs?

Plainly put, predicting costs associated with Compute can be challenging since they’re based on the amount of requests, memory, and CPU used. Therefore, the code you write and the speed of your backend calls impact costs under our current pricing model. However, once a workload has been built and tested, we can observe the workload properties and provide a calculator that helps forecast the costs clearly. 

The uncertainty around cost is part of the reason we introduced this limited-time offer — to help lower the barrier to testing and building. With the offer, you have 90 days to try out Compute for free. If you're not convinced, cancel with no strings attached, but if you stick around, you get an additional six months of free compute up to $100,000 per month. We only bill you the final six months of the 15-month contract, and by then, you should know if your edge compute use cases are performing well and also have a clear idea of the costs.

Give it a try

The developer ecosystem is still early in the adoption cycle for edge computing, but we are no longer at the beginning. We have many customers already taking advantage of Compute to differentiate their offering and compete more effectively in respective markets. Join them and get started today.  

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us today
Talk to an expert