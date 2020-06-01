Maurice Wilkins leads Global Diversity and Inclusion at Fastly, where he is building the company’s first comprehensive model for inclusion and employee engagement. Prior to joining Fastly, Maurice was the Manager of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI). Maurice began his career in the education and non-profit space primarily focused on youth and juvenile justice programs, and he currently serves on the Board of LearnServe International, an innovative non-profit helping shape the next generation of social impact leaders and entrepreneurs. Maurice believes it is his personal responsibility to build a table large enough for everyone to have a seat and voice.