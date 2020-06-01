Maurice Wilkins
Maurice Wilkins leads Global Diversity and Inclusion at Fastly, where he is building the company’s first comprehensive model for inclusion and employee engagement. Prior to joining Fastly, Maurice was the Manager of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI). Maurice began his career in the education and non-profit space primarily focused on youth and juvenile justice programs, and he currently serves on the Board of LearnServe International, an innovative non-profit helping shape the next generation of social impact leaders and entrepreneurs. Maurice believes it is his personal responsibility to build a table large enough for everyone to have a seat and voice.
Fastly invests in teams & communities for voter engagement | Fastly
Now more than ever, engaging in our democracy is critical — and Fastly is invested in making sure our internal community has the tools and resources to do so effectively.Culture
Reflecting on our inclusion and diversity journey
There’s been an outpouring of corporate statements supporting Black Lives Matter over the past few weeks— but statements of solidarity don’t matter unless they are backed by action designed to create real change. We’re taking a look back at our diversity and inclusion journey, and the ongoing work we need to do as a company to manifest our aspirations.Culture
Black Lives Matter: We are taking a stand.
Joshua Bixby, Maurice Wilkins, + 2 more
We have a responsibility to use our platform and our privilege to say that Black Lives Matter — and commit to the work that statement entails.Culture