Mike Johnson serves as the CISO of Fastly, where he leads teams focused on the security of Fastly’s network, products, services, and systems trusted by the world’s leading companies. Prior to joining Fastly, Mike served as the CISO of Lyft, and also led Detection and Response at Salesforce.

Future security trends for 2022/2023 | Fastly Mike Johnson The world changed when the pandemic hit in 2020, leaving organizations unsure of how it would affect the future. Security leaders may have found themselves wondering if their long-standing business approaches, processes, and tools could withstand the changes brought on by the pandemic. August 11, 2022 Security

Business continuity amid the invasion of Ukraine Mike Johnson, Kim Ogletree Amid the escalating invasion of Ukraine, the Fastly team is actively monitoring the health, availability, and performance of our edge cloud network along with maintaining close communication with our customers. We remain confident in the resilience and security of our network and products. Our network and products remain performant and fully operational. March 01, 2022 Company news + 2 more