Business continuity amid the invasion of Ukraine

The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
CompanyThe team behind better online experiencesNetwork MapA new architecture for the modern internetIndustry Analyst RelationsSee what industry analysts say about FastlyNewsRecent updates and announcementsPlatformThe platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiencesCustomer StoriesSee how the best of the web succeedEventsConnect with Fastly at an eventCareersJoin the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly free
DevelopersBuild something amazing todayFast ForwardCreating a more trustworthy internetDev ToolsDev tools built for teams - with an edgeDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsCommunityJoin developers around the worldSign upCreate a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with FastlyHelp deliver safe, fast and engaging experiencesCloud PartnersLearn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud servicesChannel PartnersEnhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly productsTechnology & Integration PartnersExplore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal LoginAccess all your Fastly partner resourcesBecome a PartnerEnhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly productsFind a PartnerLet us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

DocumentationGet the most out of FastlyResource LibraryExplore data sheets, reports, and moreFastly AcademyHands on learning with Fastly productsLearning CenterLearn about Internet technologyBlogOur latest thoughts and ideasSecurity ResearchStronger security through researchFastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support CenterHow can we help?Contact UsGet in touch today
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Business continuity amid the invasion of Ukraine

Mike Johnson

Chief Information Security Officer, Fastly

Kim Ogletree

Chief Customer Officer, Fastly

Company newsCustomersPerformance

As the invasion into Ukraine continues to escalate, the Fastly team is actively monitoring the health, availability, and performance of our edge cloud network along with maintaining close communication with our customers. Our network and products remain performant and fully operational

 Our security program has been designed with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework in mind. Our normal operating posture aligns with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) guidance defining a heightened cybersecurity readiness posture. We will continue to enact our standard incident management processes should they be required, although we do not anticipate any change to the performance or reliability of our global network. As an essential business for many, we have worked extensively to prepare our continuity plans, which ensure our core systems, processes, and staff will be resilient.  

Understanding the threat landscape

Related to the invasion of Ukraine, the most likely goal of an attack against a Fastly customer is in support of misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation (MDM). To attempt to proliferate MDM, an attacker would push their own agenda and amplify it, or could seek to alter existing information by compromising an information source or the supply chain of the source. In support of MDM campaigns, an attacker can also seek to suppress authoritative sources of valid information via denial of service attacks.

We are also aware of the possibility of censorship at a network level. Russia has the ability to block IP addresses at their internet borders and have done so in the past. It is feasible that they would do so again, and we are actively monitoring for this type of Denial of Service at Russia’s borders.

Fastly is also monitoring security threats without a clear MDM goal surrounding the events, including targeted phishing, wiper malware, DDoS attacks, and compromises of websites. At this time these incidents have remained local to entities based in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia. Fastly does not have POPs or other assets in Ukraine, Belarus, or Russia, meaning they are not exposed to these localized threats. We will continue to maintain a heightened situational awareness and take appropriate actions with any customers impacted.

Additionally, we are aware of the risk of possible attacks against customer accounts with an attacker's goal of altering customer configurations in support of proliferating MDM. We have no indications of such attacks at this time.

Recommended customer actions

Fastly’s security program provides a strong foundation to aid in our customers’ goal of protecting against MDM, but this is a shared responsibility. While Fastly is taking care of the security of the platform beneath customer applications, there are some steps customers can take to better prepare for cyberattacks. Most importantly, review CISA’s Shields Up guidance to assess readiness for a cyberattack. Apply the guidance where appropriate to shore up defenses. As the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, our guidance will also continue to evolve. 

Currently, we recommend customers consider ensuring requests are served from cache as much as possible and use request collapsing and shielding, investigating Edge Rate Limiting for assistance with high-volume, fast-acting attacks, and implementing a web application firewall for more fine-grained controls regarding denial of service and other types of attacks. 

In addition to the considerations above, to optimize customer readiness for these possible attacks, we recommend you verify that you have enabled multi-factor authentication on all of your Fastly accounts. 

Support

We have a globally distributed workforce that continues to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you have concerns about your Fastly services, please continue checking our Statuspage. Our account management and support teams will continue to support our customers in the capacity they always have. If customers have further questions or concerns, they should not hesitate to reach out to their normal Fastly contact, or file a ticket with support@fastly.com.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us today
Talk to an expert