Monique Barbanson
Senior Engineering Manager, Customer Usage Pipeline Systems, Fastly
Monique is a Senior Engineering Manager for the Customer Usage Pipeline Systems (CUPS). Prior to Fastly, Monique was an engineering leader at Digital Entertainment, Fintech and medTech companies. Outside of work, she enjoys being outside in nature and traveling.
-
Origin Offload: A measure of CDN efficiency for reducing egress cost
Monique Barbanson, Peter Teichman, + 2 more
Cache hit ratio shouldn't be the only metric you use to understand CDN performance. In this post, we'll explore the importance of Origin Offload.CDN & DeliveryPerformance
-
Fastly and Google partner to enhance your privacy while protecting Chrome users from online threats in real-time
Monique Barbanson, Austin Spires
We're excited to announce that Google Chrome is leveraging Fastly Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) Relay to support the Standard protection mode in Chrome.Security+ 3 more
-
Fastly wins at the 2024 DEVIES Awards
Monique Barbanson
We're thrilled to announce that Fastly's OHTTP Relay work has won a 2024 DEVIES Award for Best Innovation in Services: Application Development!PrivacyCompany news