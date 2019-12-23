Neal Hannan
Managing Counsel, Fastly
Neal Hannan is Managing Counsel for Fastly, responsible for Product, Privacy, and Intellectual Property matters. Previously, Neal was an Attorney Advisor at the Federal Trade Commission; before that, he worked at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. Neal began his legal career as a judicial clerk at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Neal earned his BA from Williams College and his JD from Columbia University.
Enabling global customer compliance
We updated our data processing terms to help you stay compliant — and continue to put your data in your hands — in response to the European Union’s most recent standard contractual clauses for data transfers between countries.Company news
CCPA and Fastly: we've got you covered
Before CCPA rolls out in January, we’d like to share what we believe the changes mean for you as a Fastly customer.