Enabling global customer compliance

In response to a new set of standard contractual clauses (SCCs) that the European Commission released in June for data transfers out of the European Union, we updated our data processing terms (DPT) for all customers on September 27. You don’t need to take any action to be in compliance with the new SCCs. Let’s dig in on what’s changed.

What this means for customers

If you’re a new customer, our online (DPT) already incorporates the new SCCs. Updates will take effect for existing customers on Oct. 27, 2021, which is 30 days after we published the updated terms. If you're an existing customer who has a signed data processing agreement, you have until Dec. 27, 2022, to enter into an updated agreement, or you can opt to use the new online terms.

The changes to our DPT are focused on addressing the changes brought on by the new SCCs and to maintain post-Brexit data transfers from the United Kingdom. Since the GDPR required a prior version of these contractual clauses, the majority of our DPT is the same. But while these changes may seem minimal, they still include meaningful commitments. If you’d like to review the previous version of our DPT, you can view them on our Docs archive pages .

These DPT updates apply across our product suite — from our and delivery offerings, to Compute, to our next-gen WAF (formerly Signal Sciences) — so however you use our products, you benefit from the updated terms.

If you’re among the small number of customers that have signed data processing agreements, we may enter into an updated agreement at your next renewal. If you’d like to have the updated terms apply sooner, you can contact your account representative or sales@fastly.com to request a new signed version.

Keeping you compliant

It’s core to our DNA to champion data privacy and empower our customers . When new data privacy laws roll out, we are committed to keeping you informed and to making needed changes as seamless as possible — and staying true to our ethos of putting customers first.